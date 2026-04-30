Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
1h

This is some keen insight! And it encompasses the fact that people feel their leaders are not working for them. They aren't. It's why I feel that Bernie Sanders has the kernel of what we all need. Excluding the top 1%, everyone, all of us need government representatives and leaders who demonstrate that their job is serving the American people--all of them. I believe it's why Sanders has huge turnout at his rallys. He speaks to everyone, saying "you should DEMAND that your govt work for you. I can't believe anyone in this country does not want that.

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I can't get over it.'s avatar
I can't get over it.
1m

I agree with Ade Salami that people are moving away from party purity. Minnesota has always been more of a "purple" state rather than "pure" blue or red. That is how the Democratic Farmer Labor Party started.

More than party division I believe all Americans are moving away from the "culture wars" that have divided us for so long. People, some for the first time, are starting to look up where most of our problems really begin: the rich.

The rich buy our politicians who start culture wars like "gay people shouldn't get married" or "Trans people shouldn't play sports." This distracts us from the fact that the minimum wage hasn't changed in 20 years. That the health insurance industry is incestuous owning medical supplies and pharmacies setting their own prices to charge themselves.

When people come together and protect each other like Minneapolis did during the riots and the ICE surge we forget the small differences between us. We all need to remember that we are humans and Americans and should be working together.

We all do better when we all do better.

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