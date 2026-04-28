Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Thomas Kraus's avatar
Thomas Kraus
1h

For all its faults, Citizens United should have served to rule all anti-BDS laws unconstitutional. It explicitly stated that money was speech, and political speech in particular could not be silenced by the government. Boycotting, divestment and sanctioning are ALL utilizing money as speech.

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Brian Repko's avatar
Brian Repko
1h

We have a similar law in Minnesota and groups I’m in (Faith in MN) are working hard to elect people that will repeal it

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