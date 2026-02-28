Your Weekly Recap of Let's Address This
Running back this week's content (plus your obligatory Dad Joke)
ALERT: I awoke at 2am to the horrific news that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have ignited another illegal war by conducting a joint strike of Iran. Let me be clear. Donald Trump has zero authority to wage war. It violates the US Constitution, the UN Charter, and ensures more war.
Shortly, I will post my full analysis as a human rights lawyer with guidance on action items and who to contact to lodge your opposition to this new unjust war. Be sure to subscribe below.
This week on Let’s Address This: I interviewed congressional candidates building people-powered campaigns, exposed a Tennessee bill that would treat abortion as homicide, went live and fact checked Trump’s State of the Union, warned Illinois voters about the danger of electing a MAGA aligned Democrat to the Senate, and highlighted yet another preventable tragedy that underscores why we must abolish ICE and fundamentally reform DHS.
Let’s dive into our weekly recap of Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
Monday — The Qasim Rashid Show: Interviews with Congressional Candidates Reed Showalter (IL-7) and Chuck Park (NY-6)
Monday — Tennessee GOP Intro Bill To Kill Women Who Get An Abortion: An update on the bill, the men responsible, and how you can help stop this
Wednesday — Trump 2026 State of the Union Fact Check: Debunking Trump’s disinformation speech with all the receipts
Thursday — WARNING: Illinois Is In Danger of Electing a MAGA-Aligned Dem to the Senate. We cannot let Raja Krishnamoorthi get elected.
Friday — DHS Left a Blind Man and Refugee to Die in the Cold: Another reminder we must abolish ICE and end DHS in its current form
Important Call to Action
Ramadan is here—the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.
During this time, I’ll publish daily, short, educational pieces on my platform Islam Today—the newsletter I created to combat the rise of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobic disinformation with facts and receipts. This week I shared the following articles:
An excerpt from an article on fasting written in 1930, and how it still applies today
Dad Joke of the Week
Watching the SOTU this week I realized Trump probably can’t change a lightbulb because he only believes in gaslighting. :D #DadJokes
Why can’t trump be restrained after so many Constitutional and federal & state law violations!? Is our country a mafia or is any effectiveness left of our military!?
If the Epstein files had been fully released and trump removed, more deaths and danger wouldn’t be happening. We are ALL put in danger because of this atrocity & lack of accountability over and over.
I am just sick.