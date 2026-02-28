ALERT: I awoke at 2am to the horrific news that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have ignited another illegal war by conducting a joint strike of Iran. Let me be clear. Donald Trump has zero authority to wage war. It violates the US Constitution, the UN Charter, and ensures more war.

Shortly, I will post my full analysis as a human rights lawyer with guidance on action items and who to contact to lodge your opposition to this new unjust war. Be sure to subscribe below.

This week on Let’s Address This: I interviewed congressional candidates building people-powered campaigns, exposed a Tennessee bill that would treat abortion as homicide, went live and fact checked Trump’s State of the Union, warned Illinois voters about the danger of electing a MAGA aligned Democrat to the Senate, and highlighted yet another preventable tragedy that underscores why we must abolish ICE and fundamentally reform DHS.

Let’s dive into our weekly recap of Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid.

Dad Joke of the Week

Watching the SOTU this week I realized Trump probably can’t change a lightbulb because he only believes in gaslighting. :D #DadJokes