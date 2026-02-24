Tonight, February 24, at 9:00 pm ET, Trump will deliver the first State of the Union address of his second term. And I will be going live to sit through it with you, making sure he doesn’t get away with his typical tornado of lies and calculated fearmongering about immigrants, Black and brown communities, Muslims, and other vulnerable communities. All while deflecting from the real economic, constitutional, and democratic crises facing our nation.

Instead of scapegoating, Americans need solutions. Instead of division, we need accountability. And instead of manufactured outrage, we need facts grounded in law and data.

As I did last year for joint session, I will break down the speech claim by claim through the lens of a human rights lawyer. When he manipulates the law, we will correct it. When he manufactures the data, we will expose it. When rhetoric crosses into dangerous authoritarian territory, we will name it.

Tonight's livestream will be available across my platforms, including Substack and YouTube.

