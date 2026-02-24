Join Me Live for Tonight's State of the Union
We already know Trump will rely on the same old strategy of distraction through distortion. I’ll bring you the facts in real time.
Tonight, February 24, at 9:00 pm ET, Trump will deliver the first State of the Union address of his second term. And I will be going live to sit through it with you, making sure he doesn’t get away with his typical tornado of lies and calculated fearmongering about immigrants, Black and brown communities, Muslims, and other vulnerable communities. All while deflecting from the real economic, constitutional, and democratic crises facing our nation.
Instead of scapegoating, Americans need solutions. Instead of division, we need accountability. And instead of manufactured outrage, we need facts grounded in law and data.
As I did last year for joint session, I will break down the speech claim by claim through the lens of a human rights lawyer. When he manipulates the law, we will correct it. When he manufactures the data, we will expose it. When rhetoric crosses into dangerous authoritarian territory, we will name it.
Tonight’s livestream will be available across my platforms, including Substack and YouTube. Subscribe to both channels now to receive notification when I go live right ahead of the speech.
I am triggered when I hear or look at that subhuman. I doubt I can bear it today. I opt for Reading instead.
Huge thank you Qasim for all you do. I so appreciate all the hard work you put into reporting to keep us informed on the reality of this nation.
Personally, I don’t want to hear The Fapweasel (Trump) make inflammatory statements, tell lies, and ramble on, showing us that he is clearly losing his marbles. I know I will get very angry, & I don’t want to risk throwing things at the TV.