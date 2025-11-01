Call to Action

As I shared earlier this week, Netanyahu broke the ceasefire and killed another 104 Palestinians, including 46 children. I am outraged. We must continue to channel our efforts to demand Palestinian statehood and sovereignty. I am partnering with Change.org to advance this global petition demanding the United States recognize Palestinian Statehood. Please take a moment to sign and share this crucial message.

Sign The Petition Here

Sign the above petition. Share it on your social media.

Thank you for continuing to raise your voice. We must not lose hope, and instead continue to keep the pressure on to counter and end this horrific genocide.

This Week’s Articles & Updates

Dad Joke of the Week