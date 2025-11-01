Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
As I shared earlier this week, Netanyahu broke the ceasefire and killed another 104 Palestinians, including 46 children. I am outraged. We must continue to channel our efforts to demand Palestinian statehood and sovereignty. I am partnering with Change.org to advance this global petition demanding the United States recognize Palestinian Statehood. Please take a moment to sign and share this crucial message.
Sign the above petition.
Share it on your social media.
Thank you for continuing to raise your voice. We must not lose hope, and instead continue to keep the pressure on to counter and end this horrific genocide.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
WATCH: The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 194—Mamdani’s historic speech, Portland City Councilwoman Angelita Morillo, and the need to abolish billionaires
READ: Israel Executes 9-Year-Old Palestinian Child, Netanyahu Breaks Ceasefire
READ: As Election Day Nears, Anti-Muslim Hate & Islamophobia Skyrocket
GUEST POST: America Needs Ranked Choice Voting
I don’t think Netanyahu ever intended to make peace with the Palestinians. It is not possible to have a state larger than the
Vatican composed of one belief system and still have a democracy.
I have to say, your video with the, I think, little Slate Junko was very special. But not surprisingly so. Beautiful.