Saving Your Time—This Week in One Email
Every interview. Every article. And yes, a Dad Joke
Here’s your full recap in one email.
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Interviews & Articles from This Week
1. Monday — INTERVIEW: Inside Austin Ahlman’s Independent Run in Nebraska’s 1st District
2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Sean Vitka on the Death of Fourth Amendment Privacy
3. Tuesday — ARTICLE: The Existential Threat America Faces At 250—And How We Fight For Our Nation
4. Wednesday — ARTICLE: I Watched the Michigan Senate Debate—Here’s What Haley Stevens Doesn’t Want You to Know
5. Friday — ARTICLE: ICE Has Now Killed 10 People We Know Of. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo Was the Latest
What Is The Public Thinking?
This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 56%. Georgia and Michigan are the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. Maine’s race is in flux as Democrats sort out their nominee ahead of a late-July deadline. Michigan’s primary is also coming up fast on August 4. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.
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Dad Joke of the Week
Turns out mice never know their grandparents because they’re…anonymouse. :D #DadJokes
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A pun becomes a Dad Joke when it's full groan.
Thanks again - appreciate these weekly summaries