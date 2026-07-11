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Interviews & Articles from This Week

Learn more about Austin's campaign

2. Monday — INTERVIEW: Sean Vitka on the Death of Fourth Amendment Privacy

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, prediction markets put Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 56%. Georgia and Michigan are the real pressure points: both are toss-up races in Trump-won states where organizing on the ground will make or break the outcome. Maine’s race is in flux as Democrats sort out their nominee ahead of a late-July deadline. Michigan’s primary is also coming up fast on August 4. These numbers shift week to week, and staying informed about where things stand matters.

This week, the prediction market puts Democrats’ odds of winning all four core Senate seats—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine—at 56%. #sponsored

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Dad Joke of the Week

Turns out mice never know their grandparents because they’re…anonymouse. :D #DadJokes