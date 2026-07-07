Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
8h

What a great and beautiful discussion. I believe that a minority of people in the United States grasp, or are even aware of, the danger in the progressing steps our government is taking toward total dictatorship. The very FOUNDATION has already been set in the network of detention centers and data centers. Stephen King is right, he could not have written a scarier story. And now the President decides who wins freaking SPORTS games. (Didn't totally succeed, but the example is set now.) Aviation is my love, so I'll use that analogy: Qasim, you are like all skilled pilots. When all Hell breaks loose, their total focus is on saving the plane and all souls aboard. Your carefully thought-through analyses set us the example to follow: skill and focus, not panic. You're a rock, man. ❤️

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
7h

Qasim, I am so happy you are only 44. Your vim, vigor and useful fount of information is so needed.

As I child I was watching an episode of The Little Rascals and heard the children recite The Pledge of Allegiance and "under God" wasn't said. Years later I found out about the Red Scare and it's insertion in 1954.

White Christians have been successfully shoving this down our throats for 2 centuries.

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