Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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SheWhoShallRemainNameless's avatar
SheWhoShallRemainNameless
4h

Great summary. I’m a Michigander and Abdul supporter, so I checked out the Michigan subreddit for people’s responses to the debate. Overwhelmingly, they found Abdul El-Sayed to be the stronger and more honest candidate. Let’s hope that translates to a strong primary win. I have filled out my mail in ballot, and I plan to drop it off in person tomorrow at my polling station as I no longer trust the USPS. 🫤

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
4h

Steven's is basically a republican posing as a democrat just like Fetterman. El-Sayed is getting my vote. Her version of the democratic party needs to go......fast!

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