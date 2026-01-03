Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
3h

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deb M. (MN)'s avatar
Deb M. (MN)
1h

At least I can laugh at the Dad Joke today.

I am afraid of what was done by my country in Venezuela. Do Americans even understand what this action can lead to. This is Hitler invading Poland. This is Putin invading Ukraine. All hell will break loose. People WILL die, assassination or attack. trump has proven he will use whatever is necessary and every country knows for a fact he IS a despotic dictator who will do what he pleases.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture