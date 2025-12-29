Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phyllis RP Tessieri's avatar
Phyllis RP Tessieri
15h

Brilliant analysis in both definitions of the word brilliant: intellectual and sparkling. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
15h

MAGAts gobble up the racism. Just like the Bible Babble stories that are cautionary tales but they see as stone cold fact. The 25 to 30% is a brick wall.

Thank you Qasim for having the stomach to watch and address this bogg of muck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture