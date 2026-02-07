Let's Address This Weekly Recap
Looking back on this week's articles and interviews, and your weekly Dad joke
As a human rights lawyer, I bring you the latest you need to know about the state of our country with detailed analysis, receipts, and information on how to protect your rights, and how you can fight back against the rise of state violence and fascism.
As Black History Month begins its 100th year this month, it is an opportunity for reflection, education, and action. This month should be about accountability, action, and anti-racism as we fight back against a fascist regime bent on eliminating education and knowledge of Black History.
Here is your weekly recap of Let’s Address This.
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Call to Action
If you follow me on Substack or on any social platform, I’m asking you to join my ballot initiative on Sway to demand that we abolish ICE and end this terror on the American people once and for all. Here’s what that involves:
Share the link for Sway: https://www.sway.co/g/4ug5naoy?ref=76ia8ofh
Post the link across your socials.
Sign up neighbors to Sway at protests, meetings, and conversations.
You can copy and share this message directly:
I will vote for candidates who pledge to abolish ICE. Join me and see all candidates on Sway who have pledged to defund and disband ICE: SWAY
This is how we defeat corporate money—not by matching it dollar for dollar, but by out-organizing it person to person.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
GUEST POST: In 2025, Why Did Chicago Experience Historic Lows in Homicide?
WATCH: Karina Villa on State Spending, Corporate Influence, and ICE
Dad Joke of the Week
Did you know most mice don’t know their own grandmothers?
It’s because they’re ANaniMouse. :D #DadJokes
We need all hands on deck to stand against fascism and disinformation. I invite you to join our movement for justice as a free or paid subscriber.
OK, we may need to perform an intervention, groan 😂.
Dad Joke of the Week
Did you know most mice don’t know their own grandmothers?
It’s because they’re ANaniMouse. :D #DadJokes
I LOVE the new photo, Qasim. So beautiful, so much character.
As time goes on and new crap rains down on us like grenades, it's disgusting to realize that the reason for ALL of this, all of it, is--that a group of people in this World are so obscenely rich that they constantly need new, more ghastly, more hideous, more arousing, more powerful games to play to make their lives worth living.