As a human rights lawyer, I bring you the latest you need to know about the state of our country with detailed analysis, receipts, and information on how to protect your rights, and how you can fight back against the rise of state violence and fascism.

As Black History Month begins its 100th year this month, it is an opportunity for reflection, education, and action. This month should be about accountability, action, and anti-racism as we fight back against a fascist regime bent on eliminating education and knowledge of Black History.

ICE arresting peaceful protesters in Minneapolis.

Call to Action

If you follow me on Substack or on any social platform, I’m asking you to join my ballot initiative on Sway to demand that we abolish ICE and end this terror on the American people once and for all. Here’s what that involves:

Sign up for Sway. Share the link for Sway: https://www.sway.co/g/4ug5naoy?ref=76ia8ofh Post the link across your socials. Sign up neighbors to Sway at protests, meetings, and conversations.

You can copy and share this message directly:

I will vote for candidates who pledge to abolish ICE. Join me and see all candidates on Sway who have pledged to defund and disband ICE: SWAY

This is how we defeat corporate money—not by matching it dollar for dollar, but by out-organizing it person to person.

Sign Up to Abolish ICE

