Karina Villa on State Spending, Corporate Influence, and ICE
Our conversation about state contracts, public transparency, and refusing to fund harm with taxpayer dollars.
State Senator Karina Villa is running to be the next Illinois State Comptroller, and this race matters more than most people realize. The comptroller is the people’s watchdog, with real power over how bills get paid, how contracts are reviewed, and whether the public gets transparency or more backroom budgeting.
In this live interview, State Senator Villa explains why budgets are moral documents, why Illinois cannot keep balancing budgets by cutting public services, and why she is committed to refusing state business with companies tied to ICE. Let’s Address This.
Qasim, as I saw in one of your earlier stack messages, Budgets Are Policy.
What jumps out at us when we look at how the MAGAT regime spends the money WE allot them, they routinely ignore whatever constraints were applied by those budgets and they'll divert the funds in whatever unaccountable and contrary ways they wish. Our current leadership seems to have a hard time understanding that they're dealing with gangsters who won't deal in good faith. It's time for new -aggressive- leadership with clearer sight.