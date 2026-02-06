State Senator Karina Villa is running to be the next Illinois State Comptroller, and this race matters more than most people realize. The comptroller is the people’s watchdog, with real power over how bills get paid, how contracts are reviewed, and whether the public gets transparency or more backroom budgeting.

In this live interview, State Senator Villa explains why budgets are moral documents, why Illinois cannot keep balancing budgets by cutting public services, and why she is committed to refusing state business with companies tied to ICE. Let’s Address This.

Watch my live interview with Karina Villa on YouTube.

If you want more interviews and analysis on universal human rights that’s grounded in evidence, accountability, and action — be sure to also subscribe for free to Let’s Address This on YouTube.

Support our YouTube channel

You can join me in supporting State Senator Villa’s campaign for Illinois Comptroller here.

Donate to Karina Villa's campaign