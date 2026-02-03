Share

Black History Month is a reminder that listening without action is meaningless. In this conversation, I’m joined by my brother and Chicago neighbor, Mr. Ernest Crim III, your Favorite Black History Teacher and the author of How Black History Can Save Your Life. We discuss why Black history is not just something you visit in February, but a framework that helps us understand how systems of power operate, why so much of this history is deliberately not taught, and why what we are seeing today with policing, ICE, and political repression is not unprecedented at all. Let’s Address This.

