Black History Is Not Symbolism. It Is a Call to Act.
A Black History Month conversation with educator Ernest Crim III on truth, memory, and organizing locally.
Black History Month is a reminder that listening without action is meaningless. In this conversation, I’m joined by my brother and Chicago neighbor, Mr. Ernest Crim III, your Favorite Black History Teacher and the author of How Black History Can Save Your Life. We discuss why Black history is not just something you visit in February, but a framework that helps us understand how systems of power operate, why so much of this history is deliberately not taught, and why what we are seeing today with policing, ICE, and political repression is not unprecedented at all. Let’s Address This.
Your support makes Let's Address This possible. If you haven’t yet, join us. Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Watch now and be sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel.
Also be sure to subscribe to Crim’s Class on Substack Ernest Crim III. Watch today’s full conversation, share it, and put action behind what you say you believe.
Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I love this dude. Follow him on instagram, it’s great to see him here.
𝗜 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻'𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘂𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗸..."𝗕𝘂𝘁" 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴....
𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗗𝗢𝗞.𝗖𝗢𝗠