Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MJoT's avatar
MJoT
11h

Qasim - please do a report on the State of Florida's take over of Alligator Alcatraz and other detention centers torturing and disappearing detainees. See the story in Amnesty International.

This is criminal on a whole new level - putting individuals in a 2'x2' cage out in the sun with no water and their feet shackled to the floor...fecal waste on the floors where they sleep, lights on 24/7, no outside contact allowed, 1x/week some kind of bath. Food and water disgusting - inedible and undrinkable, no medical attention - paid for by State of Florida emergency funds from American tax dollars....THIS IS ABSOLUTELY CRIMINAL !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Deb M. (MN)'s avatar
Deb M. (MN)
10h

Qasim, you better keep an eye on Abbu, she is brilliant with a dose of sly 😉

I loved her joke and if she is okay with it I might use it at the nursing home where I volunteer 🤓

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture