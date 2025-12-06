Let's Address This: Weekly Recap
The Trump administration’s new offshore drilling plan is one of the most dangerous in a generation, and coastal communities have been clear: offshore drilling brings devastation. For decades, Earthjustice has stopped one destructive proposal after another. As a nonprofit environmental law organization that represents communities for free, they rely on public support—and right now every gift is doubled.
Or voice your opposition to the administration’s reckless plan to expand offshore drilling and submit public comments to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and tell them our public waters are not for sale.
READ: Early Cyber Monday Ask
LISTEN: Episode 199 — LaTosha Brown Discusses Black Buying Power
GUEST POST: Your Feed Is Being Gerrymandered
WATCH: Standing Up For Somalis, Immigrants, Muslims and a Multicultural America
Note: Over on my platform Islam Today, I shared a post and uplifted two important conversations this week
WATCH: Interview Debunking “Christian” Nationalist Disinformation on Islam
WATCH: Addressing Anti-Muslim Hate on Piers Morgan Uncensored
10-year-old daughter: Abbu, who would win in a race between a human and a dinosaur?
Me: What kind of dinosaur?
10-year-old: Any kind you can think of!
Me: Okay, a T-Rex, and it would win
10-year-old: Nope. The human would win. Dinosaurs are dead and can’t run.
Me: 😐
Qasim - please do a report on the State of Florida's take over of Alligator Alcatraz and other detention centers torturing and disappearing detainees. See the story in Amnesty International.
This is criminal on a whole new level - putting individuals in a 2'x2' cage out in the sun with no water and their feet shackled to the floor...fecal waste on the floors where they sleep, lights on 24/7, no outside contact allowed, 1x/week some kind of bath. Food and water disgusting - inedible and undrinkable, no medical attention - paid for by State of Florida emergency funds from American tax dollars....THIS IS ABSOLUTELY CRIMINAL !!
Qasim, you better keep an eye on Abbu, she is brilliant with a dose of sly 😉
I loved her joke and if she is okay with it I might use it at the nursing home where I volunteer 🤓