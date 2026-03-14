This week on Let’s Address This, I cover how dark money groups like AIPAC, crypto billionaires, and DraftKings are spending millions to influence elections. I share scholarship on the dangers of a potential war with Iran and argue that MAGA conservatives don’t truly support “small government.”

A lot to cover so Let’s Address This!

This Week’s Articles & Interviews

Recap of Islam Today

During the holy month of Ramadan, I’ve been publishing educational pieces on my platform Islam Today—the newsletter I created to combat the rise of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobic disinformation with facts and receipts. This week I shared the following articles:

It’s not too late to join us as a free or paid subscriber on that platform to receive the rest of my posts about Ramadan and Islam this month.

Dad Joke of the Week

Training for a marathon and I realize I have a condition where my foot falls asleep while I’m running—its called coma-toes. :D