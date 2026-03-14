Everything That Happened This Week On Let's Address This
(plus your obligatory Dad Joke)
This week on Let’s Address This, I cover how dark money groups like AIPAC, crypto billionaires, and DraftKings are spending millions to influence elections. I share scholarship on the dangers of a potential war with Iran and argue that MAGA conservatives don’t truly support “small government.”
A lot to cover so Let’s Address This!
I am doing everything in my power to keep the public informed on the human rights injustices we face, and how to counter them. Join us a free or paid subscriber.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
Monday — Episode 213: A New Generation Challenges the Political Establishment
Tuesday — The War On Iran Has Four Possible Outcomes: We need option 4
Wednesday — AIPAC, Crypto, And DraftKings Are Buying Illinois’ Elections—Is Your State Next?: A case study of the Illinois Primary Election on March 17.
Thursday — How Dirty Money is Buying Democrats and State Elections:
A conversation with Wajahat Ali from THE LEFT HOOK. [You can also watch this content on YouTube]
Friday— Debunking the Myth that MAGAs Want “Small Government”:
We must understand the deeply racist past behind this phrase, especially as the Trump regime wastes billions on war, corruption, and partying while Americans suffer.
Recap of Islam Today
During the holy month of Ramadan, I’ve been publishing educational pieces on my platform Islam Today—the newsletter I created to combat the rise of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobic disinformation with facts and receipts. This week I shared the following articles:
The Wrong Kind of Muslim – Chapter 9: Exporting Extremism — The latest chapter of my memoir on the persecution of faith minorities in Pakistan.
The Newest Anti-Islam Meme Making Its Rounds — An AI image of “Jesus” destroying the Holy Kaaba.
The Final 10 Days of Ramadan — Join me for a collective fast today, Saturday, March 14!
Mayor Mamdani Exemplifies Ramadan In One Simple Post — When faced with public hate, Mayor Mamdani chose dignity and compassion, embodying the spiritual discipline Ramadan teaches.
It’s not too late to join us as a free or paid subscriber on that platform to receive the rest of my posts about Ramadan and Islam this month.
Dad Joke of the Week
Training for a marathon and I realize I have a condition where my foot falls asleep while I’m running—its called coma-toes. :D
Thank you for tuning in to Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Be sure to subscribe so we can continue to protect your human rights, and our democracy.
I 💚 the Dad joke (GREEN for St Patrick's Day!) Every week seems to get more chaotic and scary. Your discussions help, Qasim, in that when you understand what's happening--even though you can't fix it--understanding makes it less scary. At least I feel in control of the information.
Thanks always.
My best matathon time. 3:18 San Francisco
If you break 3 hrs. Awesome
If not....there's always next time.
Goals are important in sports and life.
Hope you achieve all yours.
Dennis DiTullio
Falmouth, Massachusetts