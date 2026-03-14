Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
7h

I 💚 the Dad joke (GREEN for St Patrick's Day!) Every week seems to get more chaotic and scary. Your discussions help, Qasim, in that when you understand what's happening--even though you can't fix it--understanding makes it less scary. At least I feel in control of the information.

Thanks always.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
7h

My best matathon time. 3:18 San Francisco

If you break 3 hrs. Awesome

If not....there's always next time.

Goals are important in sports and life.

Hope you achieve all yours.

Dennis DiTullio

Falmouth, Massachusetts

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
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