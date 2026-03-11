Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Susan Hansen
5h

And if you live in Minnesota, let’s not forget about AIPAC Amy who wants to step into Governor Waltz’s position! Let’s not let that happen! She has blood on her hands, she has been fully supportive of Israel and has been taking AIPAC money and not in small amounts either! She has only now changed her position and only because she wants to be the governor of Minnesota!! Shame on you Amy! Many people mistakenly think she has represented Minnesota well, she absolutely has not! I have never heard much of anything coming from AIPAC Amy until now! What has she done for Minnesota?? All her responses are the same rubber stamped message no matter what you contact her about ! That tells me she really has no opinion and doesn’t care about anything! She needs to be voted out of her current position and should definitely not be Minnesota’s governor !! Please help spread the word..

James
5h

If I can offer a feeble ray of hope it would be the story out of NC Senate District 26 where Phil Berger — who basically has had that seat fitted for him he’s been in it so long — faced Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page in the Republican primary. Berger is practically Republican royalty in the state, and had Trump’s endorsement — which may or may not have helped him, but he spent an eye-watering TEN MILLION dollars (at least) on this PRIMARY race. I can’t say that AIPAC was involved, but it’s likely that the gaming industry was — which is ironic for reasons you’ll understand in a minute.

The hopeful part is that when all the votes were counted on election day, PAge had a lead of TWO votes. After the provisional ballots were tallied that lead grew to 23 votes, with some overseas, military and mail ballots still possible until tomorrow (3/12). The race is well within the margin for an automatic recount, and might end up in litigation before it’s all over, so it would be premature to say Berger lost the race, but the fact that it was even close after all that money was firehosed into it is telling.

But I promised you irony, and here it is. One of the issues that cost Berger his seat — should Page prevail — was that he tried to put a casino in Rockingham County. And it would seem that the voters there were not so keen on the idea. Sports betting (of a legal sort) is fairly new in NC, and the jury is still out on public opinion of it. So if any of that $10M came from FanDuel or Draft Kings they probably aren’t very happy with their ROI.

NC is not IL, to be sure, but it does serve to demonstrate that you can spend as much as 5 Congressional races on a legislative seat and still lose — even if you’re royalty. A $10M war chest for a PRIMARY for a state senate seat is just … gobsmacking. But it wasn’t enough.

