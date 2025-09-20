A Quick Note

This week my 9-year-old daughter asked me what I do for a living? Before answering I responded, “What do you think I do?” To which she responded, “I don’t know, I think you try to help people.” And as my heart melted she added, “When can we get a puppy?” Now, I don’t know if she was buttering me up to ask for a puppy, or whether that’s how she sees her old man, but I’m going to assume it’s a combination of both.

I share this anecdote because at the end of the day, every parent, every adult, really just wants the same thing—to leave a better world for the next generation. We do that by doing the best with have, with what we have, and building community. I am grateful to each of you for being part of this community, and doing what you can to help. Thank you. Let’s dive into this week’s recap.

