Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
Summarizing a full week in one email, plus our weekly dad joke
A Quick Note
This week my 9-year-old daughter asked me what I do for a living? Before answering I responded, “What do you think I do?” To which she responded, “I don’t know, I think you try to help people.” And as my heart melted she added, “When can we get a puppy?” Now, I don’t know if she was buttering me up to ask for a puppy, or whether that’s how she sees her old man, but I’m going to assume it’s a combination of both.
I share this anecdote because at the end of the day, every parent, every adult, really just wants the same thing—to leave a better world for the next generation. We do that by doing the best with have, with what we have, and building community. I am grateful to each of you for being part of this community, and doing what you can to help. Thank you. Let’s dive into this week’s recap.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 188 - DNC Vice Chair Shasti Conrad
How We Can Elect A Pro-Justice & Anti-AIPAC Governor To Wisconsin
My 33-Year-Anniversary Of Becoming A U.S. Citizen - What It Means To Me
Dad Joke of the Week
My 9-year-old is a jokester much like her old man, I guess you could say she’s a microqasim of me. #DadJokes 😅
Before you go! Be sure to add your email below and join our movement of activists committed to human rights.
Before I read the rest of the recap: yes, she buttered you like a hot biscuit. Carry on.
Get that girl a puppy!