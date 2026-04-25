This week marked two years of Let’s Address This.

In the last 2 years, you have made this the platform that more than 185,000 subscribers and 2 million monthly readers rely on for daily, critical, and accurate information on human rights.

This week we also launched our official expansion into a second state to provide local coverage on the most important developments impacting your human rights. Let’s Address Texas will be led by our new State Director Saadia Mirza—an orgaizer, political strategist, and marketing professional who has led in this space for 22 years.

And did you catch the new logo, too?

Courtesy of Saadia Mirza, State Director for Let’s Address Texas

An Important Call to Action

This weekend, I am attending two events bringing together independent journalists, lawyers, advocates, and creators who have built audiences not through corporate backing or billionaire ownership, but through one radical proposition: earn the trust of the people, or lose everything. With public trust in national media at all time lows, one thing is clear: independent media is important and it is growing.

Doing this work responsibly means not just holding others accountable—but also ourselves. Ground News helps us do so. They are, like us, subscriber-supported—not billionaire-funded.

Right now, you can subscribe to Ground News at 40% off their Vantage Plan—the same plan I use—for just $5 a month.

Subscribe to Ground News

Content from This Week

1. Monday — INTERVIEW: Rep. Sara Jacobs Won’t Stay Silent On Sudan, Iran, or Lebanon

2. Monday — DEBUNK: All You Had to Do Was Pay Us Enough to Live | An Economic Injustice Story

3. Tuesday — ARTICLE: Trump Attacks the Pope for His Old Tweets

The Let’s Address This team as we launch Year 3. Qasim Rashid (L), Dylan Blaha (M), Saadia Mirza (R)

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Dad Joke of the Week

Me: Scientists say that if a man speaks to you and you hesitate, you’re experiencing manopause :D

Wife: 🤦🏽‍♀️

Me: And if two men speak to you and you hesitate, it’s pairo-manopause. :D

Wife: 🤦🏽‍♀️

#DadJokes