Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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HaS's avatar
HaS
10h

Congratulations!!! Two years!!! 🥳✊🙌. Way to go!!!!

I do hope you run against republican in Democrat clothing, Foster! 🤮🤬🤬. You, sir, will win when you do!! 💙✊💪 No Doubt!!! 🎯💯🇺🇸🎉

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Nicole Sudhoff's avatar
Nicole Sudhoff
9h

Big fan of this weekly recap concept! I sometimes see your update notifications while at work or busy with other things and don't remember to get back to it. This gives me the chance to see them all in one place!

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