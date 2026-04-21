Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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Leah Davidson's avatar
Leah Davidson
9h

Everything the man every tweeted or retweeted is just basic Catholic Teaching. Interesting that supposed Catholics in this regime don't recognize it.

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Deborah L Steinmetz's avatar
Deborah L Steinmetz
9h

Let’s attack Trump on his old tweets.

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