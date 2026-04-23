Today is the 2 year anniversary that we launched Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid. Remarkably, this is our 800th published piece.

I wrote back on April 23, 2024:

Global human rights are at historic lows, and the United States is among the worst offenders. By subscribing to Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid, you're helping turn the tide to protect human rights for all.

In the last 2 years, you have made Let’s Address This that platform that more than 182,000 subscribers and more than 2 million monthly readers rely on for daily, critical, and accurate information on human rights. And we’re just getting started.

Let’s Address This.

The Let’s Address Team as we launch Year 3. Qasim Rashid (L), Dylan Blaha (M), Saadia Mirza (R)

For just a few more hours, you can become a paid supporter of our human rights platform at half the normal price in honor of this anniversary.

Subscribe at $25 for the year

Our New Logo, courtesy of Saadia Mirza, State Director for Let’s Address Texas

Here is what you have helped accomplish in the last two years with Let’s Address This:

Published 800 unique pieces on human rights, justice, and democracy.

Our podcast, The Qasim Rashid Show, has earned more than 255K downloads .

Sent more than 250K petition signatures to Congress to oppose unjust and discriminatory legislation.

Earned the trust of 182K subscribers and followers to our platform.

Read by more than 46M readers in just our first year. (Yes, Million!)

Ranked Top 60 in the entire Substack Politics universe.

Launched Let’s Address Illinois with Dylan Blaha.

Launched Let’s Address Texas with Saadia Mirza.

I receive hundreds of notes every week and I wish I could respond to them individually. Here’s just a snapshot of why you subscribed to Let’s Address This.

These are but a snapshot of the thousands of notes I receive from you each month. Please know I read and cherish them all.

Subscribe at $25 for the year

So Where Do We Go Next?

EXPAND LOCALLY: Let’s Address This is expanding! We are using our national platform to build State platforms. Why? To give you more insights into your local communities. We have already made our first two hires, with more forthcoming:

Illinois-based Dylan Blaha — Veteran, scientist, and former candidate for Congress — leads Let’s Address Illinois. Texas-based Saadia Mirza — politico, strategist, and organizer — leads Let’s Address Texas.

If you reside in Illinois or Texas, I encourage you to subscribe to your respective state.

GROW NATIONALLY: Please choose at least 1 of 3 actions to help elevate Let’s Address This.

Jump in. Become a paid subscriber at a cup of coffee ($6) a month or $50 a year… FOR JUST A FEW MORE HOURS, $25 A YEAR. Today is the last day to get an entire year’s subscription for only $25. We are not funded by billionaires. We are supported by We the People. A $25 investment will support ~400 pieces of human rights content over the next year. Subscribe at $25 for the year Grow our community. Gift a subscription to a friend or loved one. The best way to build our movement is each one reach one. Let’s grow from 182K to 366K. Gift a subscription Maximize our reach. Share this post on your social media, in your family group chat, or simply like and comment. Engage and help boost its visibility. Share

A Final Word

As we build into year three and beyond, I’d like to reaffirm these three promises:

Let’s Address This will never sit behind a paywall. It is, and will remain, accessible to all people regardless of whether they are a paid subscriber or free subscriber. Our accuracy will remain unassailable. If we get something wrong, we will course correct. We do not profess perfection, but truth remains as our North Star. Our standard is absolute justice above all else. As we shed light on the struggles harming our nation, we will also elevate practical steps to rectify injustice.

As billionaires continue to buy out media outlets, the new independent media universe is our ticket to factual accuracy on the human rights issues that impact us all. Your investment into Let’s Address This makes that possible. Thank you for your support during these last two years. I look forward to another great year of partnered success.

Thank you for your trust.❤️

Sincerely,

Qasim

Subscribe at $25 for the year