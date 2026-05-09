This week on Let’s Address This, we documented the accelerating attack on democracy and human rights in the United States — from universities capitulating to attacks on press freedom, to structural eugenics policies targeting vulnerable communities, and the GOP’s ongoing effort to manipulate elections and suppress democratic participation ahead of 2026.

I also spoke with Mussab Ali in New Jersey and Hartzell Gray in Missouri, two congressional candidates proving that people-powered campaigns can still challenge entrenched political power. And we spotlighted a potentially historic moment for gun safety legislation in Illinois with Lauren Harper and Dr. Anthony Douglas II, MD MPH.

These conversations matter because the stakes could not be higher. The fight for democracy, universal healthcare, human dignity, and an end to endless war requires leaders accountable to people — not billionaires or corporations.

Be sure to join Let’s Address Illinois and Let’s Address Texas if you live in either state. And if you haven’t joined Let’s Address This as a paid subscriber just yet, I welcome your support today.

Content from This Week

2. Tuesday — INTERVIEW: Mussab Ali Running For Congress in New Jersey District 8

Subscribe to Let's Address Illinois

4. Wednesday — GUEST POST: Illinois Is On the Cusp of Something Historic

Lauren Harper (L) and Dr. Anthony Douglas II, MD MPH (R)

A propaganda poster whitewashing Eugenics as beneficial to human evolution.

Tennessee State Rep. Brother Jones burns a Confederate flag in the TN state House after they pass a racist gerrymandered 9-0 map

What Is The Public Thinking?

This week, what is the public thinking about the U.S. Senate races this November? Right now, the public believes there is a 57% chance that Democrats will flip the Senate. A 10% decrease from last week. That means we must continue even further and ramp up our efforts to make this happen, and turn this prediction into a reality.

Polymarket on Democratic Party likelihood to win the 4 most competitive Senate seats. #Sponsored

Dad Joke of the Week

—Recent Media Interview—

Journalist: How would you describe yourself?

Me: I dunno, I guess, 5’10’‘, handsome, salt and pepper bea—

[Wife sitting next to me]: [Facepalm]

Journalist: No, no I mean like, what do you do for a living?

Me: Oh...yes I suppose that makes more sense. Human rights lawyer.

#DadJokes

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney, author, and host of Let’s Address This. Share, and let’s remain relentless in our mission for a more perfect Union.