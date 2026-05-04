Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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X K's avatar
X K
5h

I didn't have to get far into this to be left utterly dumbfounded, distressed, and dystopic...

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
gerri caldarola's avatar
gerri caldarola
5h

Done: this is what I sent:

I owe my life to a University of Michigan graduate who became the top gyno-oncological surgeon and did her medical training at University of Michigan as well. She has trained many others who save women's lives.

That’s a legacy of a great educational institution.

You have allowed the University to besmirch that legacy by taking down Professor Peterson’s commencement speech from the university website.

The University’s apology was unwarranted, tone deaf to the realities of the world today both human and political.

You must ameliorate the damage done by having that apology retracted and standing up for all the communities the University serves. The University must issue an apology to Professor Peterson.

Finally, you must acknowledge that freedom of speech is a hallmark of a great institution. I am 82 years old. I lived through the Free Speech movement at the University of California. Censorship must not be your legacy.

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1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
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