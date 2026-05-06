Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

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David and Susan Link's avatar
David and Susan Link
40m

It is well past the time to severely restrict the sale and ownership of weapons of war in the hands of the public. Violent Australia was able to do it and their violent crime rate declined rapidly. Why not the USA?

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Chris's avatar
Chris
1m

Done, and thank you for getting this out there.

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