Let's Address This—Weekly Recap
Happy Black History Month!
This week on Let’s Address This, we announced a major expansion into state level power and elections, interviewed leaders building real alternatives to corporate control, challenged unconstitutional anti boycott laws, confronted Trump’s escalating war on the press, and examined the historical roots of systemic racism in our legal system.
Let’s dive into our weekly recap of Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid.
Ramadan began this week—the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. For 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide—including millions here in the United States—Ramadan is a time of reflection, community, and giving. It’s a month where we fast from dawn to sunset, not just as an act of devotion but to cultivate gratitude, self-discipline, and empathy for those in need.
During this time, I’ll publish pieces on Ramadan specifically on my platform Islam Today. The newsletter I created to combat the rise of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobic disinformation with facts and receipts. Join us as a free or paid subscriber.
This Week’s Articles & Interviews
Sunday — It’s Time to Elevate Let’s Address This: In the coming months, we are expanding to better cover state-level power, policy, and elections.
Monday — The Qasim Rashid Show Episode 210: Interviews with Ali Partovi from Sway and Illinois State Senator Karina Villa on building power and protecting our tax dollars.
Monday — It’s Time For Democrats to Embrace ABOLISH ICE and Reject AIPAC: An interview with Wajahat Ali from THE LEFT HOOK.
Tuesday — Illinois Made It Illegal to Boycott Israel: How you can help Illinois rectify a Constitutionally indefensible error committed by 39 states, and repeal its anti-BDS legislation
Wednesday — Interview with Andrew Yang: Breaking down the coming AI job shock, why UBI is becoming unavoidable, and why he built Noble Mobile.
Thursday — The War on Media and How to Fight Back: Donald Trump’s attacks on the free press have escalated into an all-out war on independent journalism. How do we respond to blatant government censorship?
Friday — February 19 A Reminder That None of This Is New: Two moments in history expose the systemic racism embedded in America’s legal system.
Dad Joke of the Week
My Mexican Muslim friend invited me over for Iftar tomorrow—they’re having inshalladas. :D #DadJokes
Ramadan Mubarak. Your dad joke was really funny.
Ramadan Blessings. Your discussion with Andrew Yang is something my son and I have talked about at length. Last week, Boston Dynamics released a new video featuring the latest Atlas iteration. While I listened to you and Andrew, I kept thinking about Boston Dynamics' mission, which is to imagine and create exceptional robots that enrich people's lives. Then I viewed several videos of China's advances in AI robotics, i.e., humanoid robotics. The most disturbing video I saw was a troop of these robots performing an FTX, a field exercise on threads. I couldn't verify the source, so I shared another video to show China's advancements. Boy, is humanity in screwed. https://ca.news.yahoo.com/china-showcases-humanoid-martial-arts-070119453.html .