Happy Black History Month!

This week on Let’s Address This, we announced a major expansion into state level power and elections, interviewed leaders building real alternatives to corporate control, challenged unconstitutional anti boycott laws, confronted Trump’s escalating war on the press, and examined the historical roots of systemic racism in our legal system.

Let’s dive into our weekly recap of Let’s Address This with Qasim Rashid.

Important Call to Action

Ramadan began this week—the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. For 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide—including millions here in the United States—Ramadan is a time of reflection, community, and giving. It’s a month where we fast from dawn to sunset, not just as an act of devotion but to cultivate gratitude, self-discipline, and empathy for those in need.

During this time, I’ll publish pieces on Ramadan specifically on my platform Islam Today. The newsletter I created to combat the rise of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobic disinformation with facts and receipts. Join us as a free or paid subscriber.

Join 6,000+ subscribers

This Week’s Articles & Interviews

Dad Joke of the Week

My Mexican Muslim friend invited me over for Iftar tomorrow—they’re having inshalladas. :D #DadJokes