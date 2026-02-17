Andrew Yang breaks down the coming AI job shock and why UBI is becoming unavoidable. We also connect the dots between corporate media pressure, data exploitation, and why he built Noble Mobile on a simple principle: your data is yours, not a product to be sold.

I hope my readers check out Noble Mobile, not only because it helps you cut costs and protect your privacy, but also because it would mean you support an org that supports Let’s Address This. Noble Mobile is aligned with economic justice and independent human rights advocacy, and in my view that’s worth supporting.

