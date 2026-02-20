Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
6h

Bullseye again. The Founding Fathers were land owning elitists. Just like The Bourgoise were the force behind the French Revolution, not the dirt poor.

A long history of Wealthy White Men holding on to power.

Reply
Share
Linda Rudman's avatar
Linda Rudman
6h

The racism and bigotry that existed in the past, and still does today, in this country of multiple religions and ethnicity, is totally disgusting, despicable and deplorable. Especially incomprehensible are those who are religious and spout words of their believe in a god. Do they think their god would condone such reprehensible behavior and actions?

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture