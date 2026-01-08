Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
8h

We mapped all the Republicans who voted to fund ICE - with map shortcuts to the MN reps. The goal is to channel people's anger at the reps who are mis-using their tax payer dollars against ehm.

Who gave Renee Good’s killers $170 billion? Check this map. Defund ICE.

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/01/08/renee-nicole-good-shooting-ice-170-billion-funding/

Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
8h

Even if we take it as granted that there was fraud in operations of daycares, that doesn't justify the murder of Renee Good, any more than the fact that George Floyd allegedly paid for something with a counterfeit $20 bill justifies his murder at the hands of Derrick Chauvin.

That said. it does not matter what ICE did.

ICE thugs could charge into an elementary school in full riot gear and start clubbing kindergarteners upside the head with their batons and badge humpers would assure us that it didn't happen, that democrats hijacked their bodycams, and besides, those kiddies were a public safety threat, some of their Lunchables might have contained fentanyl or something.

