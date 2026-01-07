Last night I received a credible tip that Trump is deploying mass immigration raids in the Chicagoland area—30-60 ICE officers to target immigrant communities. Throughout his entry into right wing politics a decade ago, Trump has painted immigrants as criminals and a threat to the country—a narrative that is not only false but deeply hypocritical. Corporate media has remained complicit, refusing to challenge him on his bigotry and hate.

As an immigrant myself, and as someone fortunate to work as a human rights lawyer, this anti-immigrant hate strikes to my core. But I am not sitting silent, and instead, only increasing my advocacy and work to serve my fellow Americans of all backgrounds. In this piece I debunk Trump’s most oft repeated anti-immigrant propaganda, answer some of the most common FAQs, and provide clear action items on how you can work to protect immigrant rights. As I’ve said before, I cannot do this alone—I need your partnership. I am grateful for your trust and support to stand united against fascism. Let’s Address This.

Donald Trump, an anti-immigrant racist, appears on CNN

I’ve written this piece in three parts.

Debunking 7 of the most common claims of anti-immigrant propaganda Answering 4 of the most common FAQs on dealing with ICE agents Offering 7 calls to action we can engage in to protect our immigrant neighbors

Part 1: Debunking anti-immigrant propaganda

Claim 1: Immigrants increase crime

Fact: False. Immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, have lower crime rates than native-born U.S. citizens. This has been consistently documented not just over decades, but centuries. A Northwestern University study looked at data going back to 1870 and found:

Using incarceration rates as a proxy for crime, a team of economists analyzed 150 years of U.S. Census data and found immigrants were consistently less likely to be incarcerated than people born in the U.S. They also found beginning in 1960, the incarceration gap widened such that immigrants today are 60% less likely to be incarcerated than the U.S.-born. “Our study shows that since 1870, it has never been the case that immigrants as a group have been more incarcerated than the U.S.-born,” Jácome said.

In other words, the more immigrants you have in your neighborhood, the statistically safer is your neighborhood.

Claim 2: Undocumented immigrants are, by definition, criminals

Fact: False. The rhetoric that undocumented immigrants are "criminals" simply by virtue of being undocumented is misleading and disingenuous. Crossing the border without proper documentation is a civil violation, not a criminal one. It’s comparable to receiving a parking ticket or speeding ticket—a misdemeanor, not a felony. Moreover, the process to apply for asylum—which is a legal act protected by U.S. and international law—necessarily requires crossing the border without documentation and then applying. Asylum is legal immigration, and undocumented immigration is not a criminal act.

And given that every MAGA accusation seems to be a confession, remember that Elon Musk was an undocumented immigrant himself. You can watch the short clip below from 2013, where Musk’s brother admits they were both “illegal immigrants.”

These “illegal immigrants” illegally slept at their office (i.e. were homeless) and didn’t even have a car (i.e. low income). Yet now Musk seems to have a short term memory as he demonizes immigrants, particularly undocumented immigrants.

Claim 3: Undocumented immigrants bring drugs

Fact: False. The data is truly staggering at how much drugs are a U.S. citizen problem for which immigrants are being unfairly maligned, and how U.S. policies to restrict documented immigration has exacerbated the drug crisis. Brookings reports:

Annually 88% of drug trafficking is conducted by U.S. citizens, not by immigrants.

Out of those arrested by Border Patrol for illegal crossings, only 0.02% were found with any fentanyl.

Annual deaths from fentanyl doubled between 2019 and 2021—after the U.S. government banned asylum, a policy that did nothing to curb the problem.

The real solution to America’s drug crisis requires focusing on comprehensive drug policy reform, smarter border management to target actual traffickers, and a humane immigration system built on justice. Demonizing immigrants achieves none of this.

Claim 4: Immigrants drain the economy

Fact: False. Countless studies quantify the immense economic benefit immigrants, and undocumented immigrants, contribute to the U.S. economy. Far from “taking Black jobs,” as Trump claims, immigrants ignite the economy and decrease overall unemployment. And while I can cite numerous studies, I’ll opt to cite one by the George W. Bush Institute, lest someone accuse me of cherry picking a left leaning organization. The Bush study concludes:

Immigration fuels the economy. When immigrants enter the labor force, they increase the productive capacity of the economy and raise GDP. Their incomes rise, but so do those of natives. It’s a phenomenon dubbed the “immigration surplus,” and it amounts to $36 to $72 billion per year.

But what about undocumented immigrants? The Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy (“ITEP”) reports a shocking fact that no fair minded person could argue is bad for the economy. ITEP concludes:

Undocumented immigrants paid $96.7 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022. Most of that amount, $59.4 billion, was paid to the federal government while the remaining $37.3 billion was paid to state and local governments.

For perspective, undocumented immigrants pay more in taxes than the entire GDP of at least 10 U.S. states. These are taxes they pay towards our Medicare, Medicaid, and social service programs, for which they receive no benefit whatsoever. That’s also more in taxes annually than Musk or Trump will ever pay in a lifetime.

Claim 5: Immigrants are lazy & collect welfare

Fact: False. Most immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, are ineligible for federal public benefits such as welfare, food stamps (SNAP), Medicaid, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). According to U.S. law, lawful permanent residents (green card holders) must wait at least five years before they can access these benefits. Undocumented immigrants and certain temporary visa holders are entirely ineligible for most federal welfare programs.

It’s fascinating how immigrants are somehow both lazy and collect welfare, and also stealing our jobs. Behold, Schrödinger's immigrant!

Claim 6: Immigrants bring diseases into the U.S.

Fact: False. Immigrants have higher vaccination rates than U.S. citizens. So not only are they less likely to carry diseases, they are also more likely to help prevent the spread of illnesses. This myth is particularly dangerous because the Trump administration is using it to literally “find a disease” they can use as an excuse to invoke Title 42 and close the border to all new immigration.

Claim 7: Immigrants hurt American innovation.

Fact: False. Immigrants have long been drivers of American entrepreneurship and innovation. Did you know that 44% of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or their children? That’s 224 of the most successful companies in America today. These companies create jobs, stimulate growth, and solidify the U.S. as a leader in the global economy. Millions of Americans are employed today, most of whom are U.S. citizens, due to immigrant ingenuity. Instead of stifling economic progress, immigrants are at the forefront of ensuring our economic success.

Part 2: Answering FAQs

Next, here are answers to four of the most common questions I’ve received on how to protect yourself during these ICE raids. Feel free to post additional questions in the comments and I will do my best to answer them, or direct you to the right resource.

1. In light of ICE raids, should I send my child to school?

Student and child safety is of paramount importance. If you live in Chicago, contact the Chicago Board of Education (CBE) and the Chicago Teacher’s Union (CTU). Fortunately, both CBE and CTU have committed to protecting undocumented students, and ensuring their safety and security.

Call the CBE at (773) 553-1600 or email them here.

Call CTU at (312)-329-910 or email them here.

If you live in another city, do not wait for the Trump administration announces future raids. Call your local board of education and teacher’s union now to understand what steps they are taking to protect your children, and how you can be involved. I especially ask those who do not have undocumented children to stand firm as an ally—contact your local board of education and teacher’s union and ask them how you can get involved.

2. What do I do if I am stopped by ICE?

ICE is short for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. If stopped by an ICE agent, do your best to remain calm. And while the following information is not official legal advice (mandatory disclaimer), this is what I would and have advised my legal clients.

Have memorized your A number, phone number of your lawyer, and of your family.

Do not speak to ICE agents without your lawyer present. If you are asked to speak, give testimony, or sign any document—exercise your right to remain silent.

Do not lie or give false documents or false statements. Know that ICE agents are allowed to lie to you to get you to speak. You are not allowed to lie to ICE agents.

If an ICE agent appears your door, you do not have to allow them to enter your home unless they have a criminal search warrant signed by a judge. You are completely within your rights to turn them away, or refuse to open the door, if they do not provide you a signed warrant.

In short, the only words you should say to ICE agents are to ask if they have a warrant for your arrest. If they do not, send them on their way. If they do, then request to speak with your lawyer and say no more to ICE. Citizen or not, documented immigrant or not—your documentation status does not restrict your right to speak to a lawyer. Exercise your rights.

3. Should I call local police for help?

Calling the Chicago Police, or police at all, to stop ICE officers is not a great idea. While the Chicago PD has announced they will not assist ICE in rounding up immigrants, they will also not interfere with ICE officers, stating:

The Chicago Police Department enforces the City of Chicago's Municipal Code, which includes the Welcoming City Ordinance. CPD does not document immigration status, and in accordance with the ordinance, does not share information with federal immigration authorities. We will not intervene or interfere with any other government agencies performing their duties.

Likewise, certain jurisdictions have what are known as 287g agreements (I elaborate on them below) and in such a situation, calling your local police potentially obliges them to arrest you on behalf of ICE. If you have questions or concerns on how to respond to ICE agents, call your lawyer, and let your lawyer speak on your behalf.

4. What If I do not have a lawyer?

It is advisable to reach out to lawyers ahead of time in case you need to call them in an emergency. You can (and need to be) fully transparent with your lawyer about your immigration status. They will only be able to assist you if they have all the information needed at hand. If English is not your preferred language, most law firms have lawyers that can speak multiple languages, or have access to translators.

If you are arrested and cannot afford a lawyer, ask for a public defender. Especially if you are being charged with a crime, wait for your public defender. And to repeat yet again, no matter what, do not speak to law enforcement without a lawyer present.

Part 3: How Americans can help protect immigrants and immigrant communities

Some of the seven action items below have immediate effect and others take time. I ask you to engage in both types of calls to action. We must act quickly to protect our immigrant neighbors now, and build capacity to change fascist policy in the future.

1. Activate

Get involved in your local politics. Whether it is your local school board, your local city council, or your local immigrant rights organization—get involved. Show up to the next meeting, meet your local elected officials, and understand the local issues impacting your community. Google is your friend in finding a local calendar of events. Use it. All politics is local, and it is critical you get involved locally.

2. Communicate

Contact your member of Congress (find them here) and relentlessly remind them that you do not support mass deportations. Instead, you do support due process of law, a humane immigration policy, and equal rights for immigrants. Ensure they hear your outrage as much as possible.

3. Invest

Invest your time and your money into the people and organizations doing the front line work. If you have time to volunteer, make phone calls, knock doors, and sign petitions, do so. If you have the financial resources to donate to organizations working to protect our democracy, like the Chicago based National Immigrant Justice Center, please do so.

4. Educate

It is critical we remain informed on the key issues, by educating ourselves and those around us. As corporate media sadly continues to capitulate to fascism, support writers and human rights lawyers working to stop fascism in America (e.g. like yours truly). Read the work of non-profit media like ProPublica, The Appeal, and more. We may not have the billions of dollars in dark money from corporate autocrats, but we have strength in numbers and your support makes that difference.

5. Organize

Bring friends with you. You are the best ambassador for justice in your friend group—lead by example. Grab even one friend and drag them with you to the next school board meeting, city council session, or town hall in your local community. We need to build organizational capacity, and means each one reaches one to get involved. (And when your friend comes to the second meeting, it is their opportunity to reach one more and bring them with).

6. Sanctuary Locations

During the previous Trump administration, reports estimate 800 or more churches, synagogues, and other houses of worship established themselves as sanctuary locations for immigrants. These are locations that invited immigrants who feared deportation to remain within their walls for housing, food, and safety. To be clear, these sanctuary locations have no particular legal authority, and ICE agents can still procure a warrant to search sanctuary locations and arrest anyone a judge has authorized for arrest.

However, certain faith groups established sanctuary locations anyway as another line of protection and safety for those fearing such raids, which required ICE to make the decision of whether they wanted to violently raid a house of worship. And given the passing of the Laken Riley Act, which allows authorities to arrest and deport immigrants on the mere accusation of a crime—including petty and non-violent crimes like shoplifting—sanctuary locations may see an increase in this Trump administration.

7. Repeal 287g Agreements

While we cannot immediately change federal law at the local level, we can more quickly limit the impact of abusive federal rules on the local level. Let me explain with how 287g agreements work—and why we must repeal them. Here’s the background. The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 added Section 287(g) to the Immigration and Nationality Act. This authorized ICE to force state and local police to do what ICE wants them to do—in this case, round up immigrants.

In other words, 287g agreements allow federal ICE officers to require local and state police officers to work for them. These agreements are why it’s incredibly risky to call local police on immigration issues. And it is a devastating policy for several reasons:

It pulls local human resources for local needs and forces them to do federal work.

It puts women suffering abuse at risk. If an undocumented woman is suffering abuse, her abuser knows that she cannot go to law enforcement without fear of deportation, separation from her children, or permanent detention. Thus, 287g agreements perpetuate the cycle of abuse countless women already face.

There’s no evidence this agreement makes us safer. In fact, a detailed study by the National Institute of Justice across 167 counties that enforce 287g agreements, “found no evidence that 287(g) arrangements were linked to meaningful crime reduction.”

On the contrary, there have been hundreds and hundreds of reported cases of sexual abuse committed by ICE agents in detention facilities, and few of them are ever investigated or resolved. To ask ICE to round up immigrants, while ICE itself has a documented history of epidemic sexual abuse, is the height of absurdity and hypocrisy.

Currently, ICE has some form of a 287g agreement with hundreds of police departments across 25 states—which I have uploaded here for your convenience.

Here’s the key call to action—287g agreements cannot go into effect until local government approves their enforcement. That means, if your locality has a 287g agreement in place, it is because your local elected officials voted for it. Therefore, they can be repealed with that same local authority. And that local authority will only act to repeal these abusive agreements if local citizens activate, organize, and invest in that change. So, if you live in one of the states or localities listed above, advocate to your city council, mayor, or relevant governing authority to repeal this harmful agreement and instead uphold meaningful justice.

And if you do not live in such a locality, you can still petition your local government to pass ordinances to protect immigrants from abusive federal enforcement. Or, perhaps consider other options like establishing a sanctuary location, while knowing the practical and legal risks that come with such a decision.

Give a gift subscription

In Conclusion

I have spent many a weekend protesting ICE fascists at the Broadview ICE facility just outside Chicago. The denial of due process is both grotesque and unconstitutional. It is no surprise that Trump’s anti-immigrant raids have devastated the American people, the U.S. economy, and betray our constitutional right to equal justice and due process. No one is claiming that the U.S. immigration system is perfect. However, the facts are clear—immigrants make our country safer, healthier, and stronger economically. Rather than falling for political propaganda that demonizes immigrants, we should focus on meaningful immigration reform that maximizes public safety, economic growth, and public health.

My immense gratitude to those who are investing their time, money, and efforts to uphold meaningful justice in America, including for immigrant communities. Do not lose hope. Instead, double down your efforts. Be relentless. In standing united, we can build a fairer, more just, and more effective immigration system that continues to advance American growth and success.

Share