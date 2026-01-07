Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Deepak Puri
5h

Readers should also know about this free Community Emergency Alert solution.

Masked men abducting women? Set up your own free Community Emergency Alert system.

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/12/21/free-community-emergency-alert-system-fastlaert-now/

FastAlert.now is a free solution from DemLabs (https://thedemlabs.org/) for social justice causes. People can sign up anonymously with one click or by scanning a QR Code- without providing any details about themselves. No phone number. No app to install. No text messages.

Think of it as a private radio station with multiple channels (for different schools etc). And then the organizer can send an alert straight to their phones or laptops. There is no cost to send out any number of messages as with texting. And people can unsubscribe at any time.

The alerts can include a URL (Donate here / Learn more...) or Phone number (Call your congressman). Setting up a channel takes about 10 minutes. No technical skills required.

Johan
5h

Simple: leave the U.S.

Half-facetious, maybe…but when friends and family are genuinely asking how to open foreign bank accounts, and a quarter of my social circle has already left in the past year alone, something fundamental has shifted.

The real question isn’t whether people will leave an increasingly authoritarian system, but how many more will go in the next few months.

Who wants to live through this?

The answer, for those with the money and resources to actually have a choice, seems increasingly clear.

Exit is becoming less theoretical and more operational. The people with options are starting to use them.

What the hell?!

10 more comments...

