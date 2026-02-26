Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Relica
1h

In my opinion, if you are aligned with MAGA you aren’t a democrat, much how I feel about Fetterman. They put a D next to their name to get elected. I can only hope folks from Illinois will get rid of this one.

hw
1h

1,000% agree.

I've lived in different states over the years, and Krishnamoorthi is the absolute worst Congressperson I've ever dealt with.

He ignores constituent emails, packs his town halls with sympathetic supporters, ignores progressive and independent media, and never utters a syllable that hasn't been pre-vetted by Jeffries.

He's as complicit an enabler of fascism as Democratic leadership, which is why he's been flooded with corporate and dark money.

It's also why he wasn't endorsed by Pritzker.

1 reply by Qasim Rashid, Esq.
