Six weeks. That’s how long Senate Democrats held firm on the Trump-induced government shutdown. Six weeks of insisting they would not allow the President to starve Americans of essential services, block SNAP benefits, threaten housing vouchers, and suspend basic federal functions unless Congress bent the knee. Six weeks in which Republicans effectively said, either you let us kill you with denied healthcare, or kill you by starving to death—you choose.

And after all that… they caved.

On Sunday night, eight Senate Democrats crossed the line and handed Donald Trump exactly what he wanted: Maggie Hassan, Angus King, Catherine Cortez-Masto, Jeanne Shaheen, Tim Kaine, John Fetterman, Dick Durbin, and Jacky Rosen all folded.

Let’s be clear: none of these senators are facing reelection in 2026. This was not political risk. This was not electoral courage. This was coordinated capitulation. Let’s Address This.

The Honeymoon Is Already Over

For five brief days, Americans tasted hope. After Zohran Mamdani’s historic victory in New York City, and Democrats sweeping elections nationwide with historic turnout, there was genuine momentum that maybe—just maybe—the Democratic Party could chart a new course. For five days, we believed that Democrats had found a backbone, a moral compass, a willingness to defend working people against fascism.

They couldn’t even give us a week.

All that goodwill—gone. All that momentum—sabotaged from the inside. Instead of building on the wave of enthusiasm sweeping the country, Senate Democrats tossed it into the nearest trash compactor and handed Trump a win he did not earn and does not deserve.

Chuck Schumer Must Resign

Let’s stop pretending this is accidental. The Democratic Party’s problem is not messaging. It’s not “the economy.” It’s not “polarization.” It’s failed leadership. Let me be clear. Chuck Schumer is a failed Senate leader, and needs to resign or be replaced. There are only two options here. Either he orchestrated this capitulation, or he’s lost control of his Caucus. Either way, he’s failed, and I agree with Congressman Ro Khanna that he should step down immediately.

Also, do not by fooled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting no. Just as he led the capitulation to Trump in March’s potential shutdown, he is the man who orchestrated this capitulation to Republicans now. How do we know this ? To elaborate how only two possibilities exist—consider this.

Option 1: Schumer is so incapable of managing his caucus that eight Democratic Senators went off the rails on their own and went against Party leadership and more importantly the American people.

Option 2: Eight Democratic Senators who just happen to not be up for reelection until 2028 or 2030 just happened to coordinate to simultaneously fold. There are no coincidences, folks. Chuck Schumer asked them to vote yes. They obliged. And he now pretends he had nothing to do with it so he can pull strings behind the scenes. The cowardice is breathtaking.

Chuck Schumer has led Senate Democrats into one avoidable disaster after another—milquetoast strategy, incoherent resistance, and a refusal to confront corporate power in any meaningful way. His junior senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, is no better—silent on genocide abroad and loudly hostile to candidates like Zohran Mamdani pushing affordability at home.

The Democratic Party cannot survive with this leadership. It will either collapse or transform. But it cannot continue in its present form—beholden to donors, terrified of risk, allergic to moral clarity, and addicted to losing gracefully

The Onion does not miss.

This Never Should Have Been a Crisis at All

What makes this betrayal even more infuriating is that this entire shutdown showdown is rooted in a uniquely American failure: our refusal to guarantee healthcare as a human right.

The Affordable Care Act premium credits—now apparently the line Democrats are willing to surrender on—would not even be a debate if we simply joined the rest of the developed world and passed universal healthcare.

Consider this:

Every other developed nation guarantees healthcare.

They spend half per capita what the U.S. spends.

They achieve better coverage, better outcomes, and longer life expectancy.

I have written previously in detail on this exact point—debunking every right wing and corporate Democrat talking point used to oppose healthcare as a human right. We are the richest nation on Earth, with the most expensive healthcare system, and somehow the least political courage in the industrialized world. And instead of defending struggling families, Senate Democrats are helping Trump strip away what little protection people do have.

The Path Forward Is Pressure

The fight must continue and the deal isn’t done just yet. There will be a follow-up vote. Democrats can still reverse course. They can still block this surrender. But they won’t—unless we make them. Contact each of them and let them know you oppose their capitulation to Trump

Cathy Cortez Masto 202-224-3542

Dick Durbin 202-224-2152

John Fetterman 202-224-4254

Maggie Hassan 202-224-3324

Tim Kaine 202-224-4024

Angus King 202-224-5344

Jackie Rosen 202-224-6244

Jeanne Shaheen (202) 224-2841

Chuck Schumer 202-224-6542

Here is a short script to help guide your conversations:

Hello, my name is ________, and I’m a constituent calling to express my outrage over the senator’s vote to support Trump’s shutdown deal. For six weeks, Democrats held the line while Trump threatened SNAP, housing vouchers, and basic public services. But this vote by eight Democratic Senators is a capitulation. It is not leadership. I am asking the senator to reverse their position on the follow-up vote and reject Trump’s demands. I am also asking the senator to push for new Democratic leadership in the Senate. Chuck Schumer orchestrated this collapse, and his approach is failing the American people. Please tell the senator:

– Vote NO on the follow-up vote.

– Stop caving to Trump.

– Start serving the public, not the donor class. Thank you.

And if you can, be sure to subscribe below so I can continue to provide these updates and analyses. Let’s get to work.