2h

Two thoughts. 20 or 30 years or maybe longer ago, more American women were starting to keep our own names. For some reason it got unfashionable again. We were right. Use your husband's name socially if you want (I don't understand why, but whatever makes you happy), but keep your legal name, the one you were born with, the one on your birth certificate.

Four evil Dems voted for this abomination. Marie Gluesencamp Perez in Washington, Cuellar in Texas, Jared Golden in I think Maine, some guy in Hawaii I hadn't heard of. If anyone in their districts, let them know despicable they are. Support primary opponents.

And one more thing, how useless is Hakeem Jeffries? Hasn't he heard of whipping votes? This is just about the worst thing that has happened to us in ages, and he doesn't seem to have tried too hard to stop it. We need to have better congressional leadership.

1 reply
1h

I have been talking about this SAVE act everywhere and to everyone for over a year now. People look at me stunned and are absolutely not motivated to do anything about it. People seem to think it won’t happen - just like they deluded themselves into thinking that women would not lose the right to bodily autonomy. It’s Groundhog Day. I found the most resistant people to be intelligent, progressive women. Perhaps a defense mechanism that prevents them from actually internalizing the danger of this is at play. I’m not without persuasive skills, but this is eerily, not believed let alone taken seriously. If anyone knows of any efficient, competent organization to help spread this word, please post it here. If I had enough money to rent billboards and advertising space on trucks and public spaces I would, but I don’t. Hence, I request ideas. Women’s organizations don’t even seem interested in stopping the Save act from becoming law.

Thanks again Qasim for your consistent effort to stop democracy’s demise.

44 more comments...

