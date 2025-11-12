Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
9h

Fantastic work Qasim ☮️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rock Wilcox's avatar
Rock Wilcox
9h

As an Independent, I have a difficult time embracing all Democrats, nor am I thrilled with the Republican Party, especially the MAGA Mafia faction.

Thanks for this post, Qasim.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture