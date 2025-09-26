Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jades’ Radical Candor's avatar
Jades’ Radical Candor
3h

This is despicable. Thank you for continuing to share .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Joan Wiersma's avatar
Joan Wiersma
3hEdited

Criminals dressed like ICE are RAPING women now! I am LIVID over this!!!

I just signed UltraViolet's petition urging Congress to pass the No Secret Police Act.

Nowadays, most ICE agents wear masks and refuse to identify themselves. Now, sexual predators are impersonating them and assaulting women.

The No Secret Police Act would force ICE agents to remove masks and identify themselves, potentially deterring impersonators and allowing detainees to identify and file complaints against officers who violate their rights.

The bill just secured 100 co-sponsors. Can you add your name to the petition to keep the momentum going?

Click here to sign: https://act.weareultraviolet.org/sign/congress-no-secret-police?aktmid=tm13203243.YtroOy&akid=a30382802.687227.AzbIH1&t=2&source=conf

Thank you for taking action with me!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture