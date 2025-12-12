Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Stupid Old White Hippie
Great column, Qasim. I would add just one thing to the action list: non-violent civil disobedience. E.g., I've been advocating for months for elected Democrats to have a sit-in on the steps of the intellectually and ethically corrupt US Supreme Court. They have not responded. What we are doing is not working fast enough, we need more stridency.

Virgin Monk Boy
Project 2026 reads like a to do list written by people who confuse control with courage and fear with faith. Centralize power, crush dissent, call it freedom, repeat. History has seen this script before and it never ends with liberty. Thanks for naming it clearly and reminding people that participation, not despair, is the antidote.

