Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
This week in review, results of our 5 question poll, plus a new Dad Joke
Apologies For The Tech Mixup (&) Poll Results!
Yesterday I sent out a poll and due to a technical glitch, many were unable to take the poll. My sincere apologies. However, enough were able to complete the questions to to garner meaningful results, which I share below. Thank you for bearing with me and for your amazing support. With that, let’s dive into our weekly recap!
This Week’s Articles & Updates
Why I Cancelled And Refunded A Paid Subscriber (And why I’d do it again)
WATCH: A MAGA Candidate For Congress Burned the Quran — My Response
What Minnesota’s Mass Shooting & Genocide in Gaza Have In Common
Poll Results
Here is a summary of the results. Thank you again to the thousands who answered:
39% listed human rights as your top priority, 37% said broadly the topic I choose
51% found Let’s Address This through the Substack app, 31% from social media
85% said you prefer the current cadence of daily posts (thank you! ❤️)
61% of readers are free subscribers, 39% are paid subs (again, thank you!)
72% chose “other” on why they haven’t upgraded to paid sub (but were unable to leave a comment due to the glitch, so feel free to comment below now if you can!)
Again, this data is deeply important, and I am grateful to you for sharing it.
Dad Joke of the Week
Someone asked me if I support throwing bricks at ICE fascists and I told them, “No, because Brick cheese leaves a lot of DeBrie and while I’m Feta up with ICE, I refuse to be the Muensters they’ve become.” #DadJokes
(But all jokes aside ICE are acting like fascists, the department should be abolished, and the hundreds of billions in tax dollars currently wasted on ICE should be reallocated to social benefit programs to ensure meaningful public safety).
I didn’t participate in the poll (I didn’t see it). However, I am one of your free subscribers. I don’t pay simply because money is something I have very little of. You certainly deserve it, deserve to be paid for your hard work. I’m sure the upgrade is well worthwhile. Thank you for keeping us educated and informed. I’m very grateful for your content and have passed it along to others.
Marci Vincent's answer could be mine (except better written!). I also appreciate the insights and guides to Islam. Thank you for sharing your insights!