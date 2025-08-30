Apologies For The Tech Mixup (&) Poll Results!

Yesterday I sent out a poll and due to a technical glitch, many were unable to take the poll. My sincere apologies. However, enough were able to complete the questions to to garner meaningful results, which I share below. Thank you for bearing with me and for your amazing support. With that, let’s dive into our weekly recap!

This Week’s Articles & Updates

Poll Results

Here is a summary of the results. Thank you again to the thousands who answered:

39% listed human rights as your top priority, 37% said broadly the topic I choose

51% found Let’s Address This through the Substack app, 31% from social media

85% said you prefer the current cadence of daily posts (thank you! ❤️)

61% of readers are free subscribers, 39% are paid subs (again, thank you!)

72% chose “other” on why they haven’t upgraded to paid sub (but were unable to leave a comment due to the glitch, so feel free to comment below now if you can!)

Again, this data is deeply important, and I am grateful to you for sharing it.

Dad Joke of the Week

Someone asked me if I support throwing bricks at ICE fascists and I told them, “No, because Brick cheese leaves a lot of DeBrie and while I’m Feta up with ICE, I refuse to be the Muensters they’ve become.” #DadJokes

(But all jokes aside ICE are acting like fascists, the department should be abolished, and the hundreds of billions in tax dollars currently wasted on ICE should be reallocated to social benefit programs to ensure meaningful public safety).