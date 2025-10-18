A Quick Note

Be safe out at the No Kings protests today and exercise your First Amendment right to peaceful protest. We tolerate no monarchs in our government, and it is critical we make our voices heard. I’ll be reporting on No Kings in Chicago and would love to include your experience.

If you feel comfortable, share your pictures to include in my post-No Kings review.

Email me qasim.rashid@gmail.com (or if reading this in your inbox, just hit reply)

Include city, first name, & why you felt inspired to protest today.

Be safe, be strong, and tolerate no kings!❤️✊🏽

With that, let’s dive into our weekly recap!

Caption: bil·lion·aire: The only minority in America destroying our country.

I'll be wearing this shirt during my protest today.

