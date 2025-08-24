More than 92% of Democrats want Democratic politicians to stop arming Netanyahu because he is committing war crimes and genocide. Yet, only a handful of candidates and elected Democrats have agreed to stop arming Netanyahu. So, here’s my poll question, and based on this, I’ll be able to provide a meaningful call to action soon.

9-year-old: Abbu guess what I signed up for orchestra!

Me: What?? How is that even possible???

9-year-old: Well they’re going to teach me to play an instru—

Me: Whales are our friends. No daughter of mine will drink an orca from a straw! 😅 #DadJokes

9-year-old: 🤦🏽‍♀️