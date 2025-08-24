Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
This week in review, an important poll question to get your opinion (plus a new Dad Joke)
Poll Question:
More than 92% of Democrats want Democratic politicians to stop arming Netanyahu because he is committing war crimes and genocide. Yet, only a handful of candidates and elected Democrats have agreed to stop arming Netanyahu. So, here’s my poll question, and based on this, I’ll be able to provide a meaningful call to action soon.
This Week’s Articles & Updates
Debunking the Myth that Conservatives Want “Small Government”
Confronting Genocide: A Conversation With Jewish Activists for Justice
Trump Is Attacking Mail In Voting For One Reason — To Steal Elections
Why Are Netanyahu & Trump Protecting An Accused Child Sex Predator?
The MAGA War On Truth: From Public Broadcasting to Prager Propaganda
Famine in Gaza, Occupation in DC, and How To Resist American Autocracy
Dad Joke of the Week
9-year-old: Abbu guess what I signed up for orchestra!
Me: What?? How is that even possible???
9-year-old: Well they’re going to teach me to play an instru—
Me: Whales are our friends. No daughter of mine will drink an orca from a straw! 😅 #DadJokes
9-year-old: 🤦🏽♀️
I'd be more enthusiastic about donating if they said Israel instead of Netanyahu. If he goes the problem isn't solved.
Great reads: every single last one.
Thank you