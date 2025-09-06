I Ran A Half Marathon Today!

Our weekly recap is late this Saturday because I spent the morning running a half marathon. For those who know me outside of my human rights work, you know I’ve been an avid runner all my life. The last 6-7 years, however, have taken a hiatus due to a number of reasons (I’ll share another time). That’s why I am so grateful to have run today, and to have done even better than I expected. My finishing time was 1:26:24, which is 6:35 pace per mile. I finished 12th overall and won my age group (40-44).

Gratitude to my wife Ayesha for joining me at my races and being my unofficial photographer. 😊 Running is how I maintain my physical and mental health. It helps me stay centered, body, mind, and soul. And frankly, it’s a good way to channel the rage I feel when looking at the state of the world and the injustices we face.

Speaking of channeling the rage into something productive, let’s dive into our weekly recap!

