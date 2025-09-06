Weekly Recap: Let's Address This
This week in review, I ran a half marathon (!), plus a new Dad Joke
I Ran A Half Marathon Today!
Our weekly recap is late this Saturday because I spent the morning running a half marathon. For those who know me outside of my human rights work, you know I’ve been an avid runner all my life. The last 6-7 years, however, have taken a hiatus due to a number of reasons (I’ll share another time). That’s why I am so grateful to have run today, and to have done even better than I expected. My finishing time was 1:26:24, which is 6:35 pace per mile. I finished 12th overall and won my age group (40-44).
Gratitude to my wife Ayesha for joining me at my races and being my unofficial photographer. 😊 Running is how I maintain my physical and mental health. It helps me stay centered, body, mind, and soul. And frankly, it’s a good way to channel the rage I feel when looking at the state of the world and the injustices we face.
Speaking of channeling the rage into something productive, let’s dive into our weekly recap!
This Week’s Articles & Updates
A Florida Judge Tried To Strip Me Of My Law License — How I Fought Back
The Global Sumud Flotilla is Making History — And Corporate Media Is Ignoring It
UPDATE on the Global Sumud Flotilla As It Is En Route To Gaza
On Friday I Protested ICE Fascists — They Ran And Hid Like Cowards
Dad Joke of the Week
At a recent funeral I said to the widow, "Mind if a say a word?"
"Not at all,” she replied, “Please do."
I stood up and cleared my throat and said, "Comprehensive," and quietly sat down.
She responds in tears, "Thank you. That means everything."
#DadJokes 😅
Before you go! Be sure to add your email below and join our movement of 146,000+ activists committed to human rights.
I don't know what I would do without your weekly Dad joke:)
Hope the run helped with the stress. You looked 👍