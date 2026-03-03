“I want to see the Trump admin go to war with Islam….Deport all Muslims.” — Trump advisor and known Nazi fraternizer Laura Loomer

This week the United States and Israel launched an illegal war on Iran. The current death toll exceeds 555 Iranians and six U.S. soldiers. Out of the convoluted narrative to justify this war, one fact emerges clearly—Christian nationalism and hatred of Muslims. It would be one thing if such rhetoric were relegated to random bots on the Internet. Unfortunately, the vile hate is coming from Trump’s own cabinet members, MAGA members of Congress, and his closest allies. And unsurprisingly, corporate media is largely ignoring it. If you thought the post-9/11 era or the 2011 “Shariah law scare” were the peak of anti-Muslim hysteria in America, I regret to inform you: we’re about to surpass it. Let’s Address This.

Round Up the Muslims

This week I received numerous messages, DMs, and emails from well-wishers sending me the below grotesque message from one Laura Loomer, a notorious anti-Muslim bigot and close advisor and ally of Donald Trump.

Some might dismiss this as the rantings of a lunatic—and they’d be correct in that description. The problem, however, is that this lunatic has the ear of Donald Trump.

Remember, Donald Trump is a man who has already bombed eight nations, seven of them Muslim majority nations. A man who has already killed hundreds of thousands of innocent Muslim civilians, funded a genocide in Gaza, and is now set to build a hotel on the corpses of genocide victims in Gaza. And yet worse, Loomer’s view isn’t fringe, but precisely one held by Trump’s war monger in chief, Pete Hegseth.

The “Christian” Army Against Iran

The so-called Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth has made clear that his role is not to lead the military of a democratic republic to uphold the U.S. Constitution—but to advance Christian nationalism against Islam. As he writes in his book American Crusade:

I realized that perhaps my planetary purpose was to proactively, politically, and then militarily destroy Islamist radicals. Feeding a well-oiled killing machine, now that’s my jam.

He is furthermore on record declaring:

“Islam itself is not compatible with Western forms of government. [Some] countries want to stay free, so they are fighting like hell to block Islam’s spread. In this age, it’s incredibly difficult to remain clear-eyed about the fact that some ideas for society are better than others. And that is where the real fight lives.”

And while I can offer many more examples of his unhinged fascism, I share finally his deceitful statement that:

Millions of Muslims have joined modernity and choose to live peacefully; but they do so by disregarding intolerant and violent Quranic passages that are no less authoritative today than they were a thousand years ago. Islamists choose to interpret the Quran as it is written, not as modernity tries to edit it.

In the military, attitude is a reflection of leadership. It is no surprise, therefore, that watchdog groups are filing complaints against Hegseth’s military due to military leaders pushing claims of ‘Armageddon’ and ‘Trump appointed by God’ onto U.S. troops as the Iran war begins. The complaint made by the non-profit organization called the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, reads in part:

This morning our commander opened up the combat readiness status briefing by urging us to not be “afraid” as to what is happening with our combat operations in Iran right now. He urged us to tell our troops that this was “all part of God’s divine plan” and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ. He said that “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth”. He had a big grin on his face when he said all of this which made his message seem even more crazy. Our commander would probably be described as a “Christian First” supporter.

This language sounds indistinguishable from religious extremists in Afghanistan or Daesh citing God to justify their attacks on civilians. It is equally ignorant and dangerous. It is undoubtedly a violation of our Constitution and our principle as a secular government that mandates separation of religion and state. This vile anti-Muslim hate has also bled into U.S. Congress, with MAGA members of Congress dehumanizing Muslims as less than dogs, and calling for Muslim members of Congress to be deported.

Anti-Muslim Hate In Congress

It is not limited to social media provocateurs or fringe backbenchers. Congressman Brandon Gill has openly called for an outright ban on Islamic immigration, declaring that bringing Muslims to America is “idiotic and suicidal” and insisting that Muslim communities are “unassimilable” and incompatible with American society. This is a sitting member of Congress arguing that an entire religion should be barred from entering the United States.

The irony is hard to ignore. Gill is married to an Indian woman and has biracial children, yet he promotes the idea that entire cultures are inherently incompatible with America.

Post assassination of Khamenei, Congresswoman Nancy Mace wasted no time espousing anti-Muslim hate. In particular, she targeted the two Muslim women who serve in Congress, alleging they mourned his death. Representative Ilhan Omar responded with her classic wit.

To which Nancy Mace erupted in a barrage of racist and Islamophobic hate, culminating in her calling to deport a sitting Congresswoman and U.S. Citizen.

I’m no detective but I suspect Mace might be trying to distract from the investigation she’s under from the House Ethics Committee for illegal use of campaign funds. Mace’s fellow anti-Muslim bigot Randy Fine likewise continues to exploit the Islamophobic bandwagon with his vile statements against Muslims—dehumanizing us as less than dogs.

While no one in the Republican party has had the integrity or decency to call on Fine to apologize, resign, or be censured, Democratic Party leaders like Rep. Ro Khanna proactively called out the bigotry and hate for what it is.

I share this reality because it is just a snapshot of the hate American Muslims receive on a daily basis. The DMs and comments on much of my social media have spiraled into an onslaught of hate, violence, threats, and yes even death threats. This is one reason why it is so critical we continue to build this platform committed to human rights and justice to fight back. But understand that what we’re seeing is no accident—it is a coordinated strategy of hate. And we must coordinate our response of justice.

Conclusion

When a presidential advisor calls to “round up the Muslims,” when a Secretary of Defense frames war as a divinely ordained crusade, when members of Congress call Muslim colleagues animals and demand their deportation, and when military leaders preach Armageddon to U.S. troops—that is not politics as usual. That is Christian nationalism weaponized through state power.

History teaches us that dehumanization is always the precursor to violence. The throughline connecting Gaza, Iran, and anti-Muslim hysteria at home is the same: the belief that Muslim lives are disposable and that God has authorized their destruction.

That belief is unconstitutional. It is immoral. And it is profoundly un-American.

I will continue to use this platform to document the hate, to expose the hypocrisy, and to demand accountability. But platforms do not defend themselves. Movements do. And movements require people willing to stand up—publicly, consistently, and unapologetically—for human rights.

If you believe in equal protection under the law, in religious freedom for all, in factual analysis over propaganda, and in holding elected officials accountable for their words and actions, then stand with us. Subscribe. Share this work. Support independent research. Refuse to normalize dehumanization.

The only way authoritarianism advances is if good people convince themselves it can’t happen here.

It can.

And that is precisely why we must act collectively and relentlessly to stop it.