Earlier this week I wrote about the historic Global Sumud Flotilla launching towards Gaza. Now well on its way, this peaceful humanitarian mission holds representatives of 44 different countries. It intends to break Israel’s illegal 18-year-blockade on Gaza and get vital aid to Palestinian civilians suffering famine and genocide. Unsurprisingly, corporate media continues to ignore this historic movement. Here are the three key updates that I need you to know, and share. Let’s Address This.

1. Call The Reps of U.S. Citizens On the Flotilla

Listed below and at this dynamic link are the U.S. citizens (all Veterans) who are currently on the Sumud Flotilla headed towards Gaza.

Here is the call to action:

Contact their member of Congress and US Senator and demand they publicly support the efforts of their constituent to get aid to Gaza. Share this widely on your social media with Hashtag #SailToGaza and ask everyone in your network to get involved

There is no step three. Here is a sample script:

I am calling on behalf of a Veteran constituent in your district who is on board an all-veterans delegation of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission carrying aid into Gaza. Can you commit to publicly demanding the State Department fulfill its duty to your constituent by ensuring safe passage, consular guarantees, and contingency plans before detentions occur?

2. Condemn Trump & Netanyahu’s Ethnic Cleansing Plan

A new 38 page proposal shows Trump and Netanyahu are openly planning to take over Gaza and turn it into a casino and tourism resort. Palestinians will be offered $5000 for their land, 4 years of rent subsidies, and a year of food—if they decide to “voluntarily” leave. Note — this is ethnic cleansing and it is a war crime. If Palestinians don’t “voluntarily” leave, they’ll be placed into concentration camps and kept imprisoned. Note - this is genocide and a war crime.

Here is the call to action: If you’re in the United States, click here to get the contact info for your member of Congress, and let them know you demand they reject this horrific and illegal plan to ethnically cleanse nearly 2 million Palestinians from Gaza. I have provided a script below. This script can be adjusted for international readers to contact their own nation’s elected officials.

Here is a sample script:

Hello, my name is [Your Name], and I am a constituent from [City, State]. I am calling to demand that you take urgent action to publicly oppose Trump’s plan to ethnically cleanse nearly 2 million Palestinian civilians from Gaza. These acts are illegal. They are a war crime. I urge you to act with courage. End the blockade. Stop funding famine and genocide. And demand Trump stop pulling the United States into yet another illegal act. Thank you. I expect your public support on this.

3. Publicize the global consensus on genocide

With 500 members, The International Association of Genocide Scholars is the world's largest cohort of genocide scholars. This week they voted on an official statement to determine whether Israel’s actions in Gaza constitution genocide? And surprising no one who has paid attention, 86% percent of those who voted backed the resolution declaring Israel’s "policies and actions in Gaza had met the legal definition set out in Article II of 1948 UN convention on genocide.”

It is a shame that even now, nearly two years after Israel’s siege on Gaza began, politicians across the political spectrum continue to fund this genocide. It is a shame that even now, countless western journalists have refused to report on this genocide accurately, refused to call it what it is, and have used whitewashed terms to protect Netanyahu and the Israeli government. It is critical we do not remain silent.

Here is the call to action: Publicize throughout your social media the clear fact that Israel’s actions on Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide.

Conclusion

We are living in a moment that demands courage, clarity, and collective action. The Global Sumud Flotilla is not just about aid—it is about affirming the humanity of Palestinians, about breaking a blockade that has inflicted famine and genocide, and about confronting the silence of governments and media alike. When 86% of the world’s leading genocide scholars say Israel is committing genocide, the debate is over. The only question left is whether we will have the courage to act?

Therefore, do not stay silent. Share the truth. Use your voice to call your elected officials. Spread the word with #SailToGaza. I will continue bringing you timely and accurate updates directly from the flotilla coalition. But I cannot do this alone. My advocacy—whether in writing, speaking, or organizing—relies on you. If you believe in amplifying the voices of the oppressed, in breaking through the corporate blackout, in demanding justice when governments fail—then I need your partnership.

Support my work by subscribing, sharing, and investing in this platform so we can continue this fight together. Because whether on the seas with the flotilla, or here at home amplifying their mission, our collective action is how we end genocide, protect human dignity, and ensure that “never again” actually means never again.



