Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Every Day Advocacy & Activism's avatar
Every Day Advocacy & Activism
2h

Thank you for raising awareness! I made a resistbot letter sending a similar template (used Humanti Project's) so people can quickly email Trump and all 3 federal regulations with a few texts: people can text SIGN PRNGSF to 50409 to send the letter. 🇵🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Qasim Rashid, Esq. and others
Matt Pritchett's avatar
Matt Pritchett
1h

Letters to Rep & Senators sent-thanks for the sample script!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture