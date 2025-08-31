Share

Something historic is happening—and no surprise—corporate media is ignoring it. In this article I share what is happening, why it matters, and how you can get involved.

As we speak, on August 31, boats representing activists from 44 different countries are setting sail toward Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. The Global Sumud Flotilla is the largest civilian maritime mission ever launched to break Israel’s illegal blockade. Coordinated by grassroots organizers, doctors, artists, seafarers, and solidarity activists across 44 countries, this flotilla is not just about carrying aid. It is a global, nonviolent response to the genocide of the Palestinian people—and it carries a message the world must hear: Israel’s illegal siege and blockade on Gaza must end.

Public broadcasting and mainstream outlets will not cover this historic act of defiance. That’s why we must. Let’s Address This.

What is the Global Sumud Flotilla?

The Global Sumud Flotilla is an international coalition of boats and people committed to nonviolence, setting sail to open a humanitarian corridor into Gaza. This is about more than delivering desperately needed food and medicine—it’s about directly confronting the silence and complicity of governments who enable Israel’s blockade. The UN and more than 100 humanitarian organizations have announced that Gaza is officially suffering from famine. The only humane act to take, is to act with urgency to end this famine.

This flotilla is organized by the Global March to Gaza, Sumud Convoy, and Sumud Nusantara, drawing on decades of peaceful Palestinian resistance and international solidarity. Together, they represent a united front of people of conscience, refusing to look away while Gaza is starved, bombed, and besieged.

Why This Matters

If you’ve ever looked at a historical atrocity and wondered what you would have done if you could have taken action then, it is whatever you are doing now to end the famine and genocide in Gaza now. For 18 years, Israel’s illegal siege has strangled Gaza’s 2.2 million people. Now, after nearly two years of unrelenting bombing, famine, genocide, and destruction, the need for intervention is more urgent than ever.

The Global Sumud Flotilla represents courage in action—ordinary people doing what governments will not: standing up for justice, dignity, and the sanctity of human life. It’s activists include Jews and Muslims, Christians and nonbelievers, Black, white, Arab, Asian, European, and African, men and women—people of all walks and backgrounds—committed to peace, human dignity, and human rights.

And while U.S. Congress continues to send billions to fund Netanyahu’s war crimes, these boats carry another truth: real power comes from people, not politicians.

How You Can Support And Get Involved

What we desperately need now is the power of a global movement towards peace and justice. Here are the three things you can do to get meaningfully involved.

Spread the Word: Since corporate media won’t amplify this, it’s up to us. Share this article, post on social media, and speak up loudly. If you post on social media, use #SailToGaza to spread awareness and break through the silence. Donate to the Cause: Visit globalsumudflotilla.org to learn more, get involved as a volunteer, or if in your means, support the coalition with a donation. Contact Your Member of Congress: If you’re in the United States, click here to get the contact info for your member of Congress, and let them know you demand they work to lift the blockade, stop the genocide, and end this famine. At the bottom of this article I provide a sample script for your benefit. That script can be adjusted for international readers to contact their own nation’s elected officials.

I will continue bringing you timely and accurate updates directly from the flotilla coalition. But I cannot do this alone. My advocacy—whether in writing, speaking, or organizing—relies on you. If you believe in amplifying the voices of the oppressed, in breaking through the corporate blackout, in demanding justice when governments fail—then I need your partnership.

Support my work by subscribing, sharing, and investing in this platform so we can continue this fight together. History is watching. Silence is complicity. And together, we can ensure that the world does not stay silent.

When complicit and corrupt politicians stay silent, we the people speak up with courage and set sail for humanity.

Sample Script

Hello, my name is [Your Name], and I am a constituent from [City, State].

I am calling to demand that you take urgent action to stop U.S. complicity in the famine and genocide happening in Gaza.

Since 2007, Israel has enforced an illegal blockade on Gaza that has deprived millions of Palestinians of food, medicine, and basic dignity. The situation is catastrophic: famine is spreading, and more than 50,000 Palestinian children have already been killed or injured.

This summer, the Global Sumud Flotilla—a nonviolent civilian fleet with participants from 44 countries—is sailing to Gaza to peacefully break the blockade and deliver desperately needed aid. Instead of ignoring this, the United States should stand firmly for human rights by:

Supporting the flotilla’s mission to open a humanitarian corridor. Demanding an immediate end to Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Stopping all military aid that fuels war crimes and genocide.

The world is watching, and history will judge how America responds. Silence is complicity.

As James Baldwin once said, “The children are always ours, every single one of them, all over the globe.” Whether in Minnesota or Gaza, Uvalde or Rafah—every child’s life matters.

I urge you to act with courage. End the blockade. Support the flotilla. Stop funding famine and genocide.

Thank you. I expect your public support on this.