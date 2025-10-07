Share

Let me start with a question. A question I asked a year ago and still have not received an answer to. Why is it we never hear media report that in the year prior to October 7, 2023, Hamas killed 240 Israeli civilians including 47 children, kidnapped 800 more Israeli children, held 8000 Israelis hostage, and built more than 12,000 homes on Israeli land?

The answer: Because Hamas did none of those things—the Israeli government did. But this is likely the first you’ve heard about this. Let’s Address This.

A peaceful protest calling to stop arming Netanyahu and end the genocide.

Before 10/7

Media has consistently framed the narrative that violence erupted on 10/7. This is dangerously false. In the year prior to 10/7, the Israeli government killed at least 240 Palestinian civilians including 47 children in the West Bank. While in Gaza the Israeli government insists (falsely) that every civilian death is the fault of Hamas—Hamas has no control over the West Bank, nor is Hamas a threat to Israeli security in the West Bank. This is an important point. If the roles were reversed, and Hamas had killed 240 Israeli civilians in the year prior to 10/7, would any fair minded person argue that the violence began on 10/7? Of course not. But the injustice doesn’t stop here.

According to Israeli human rights organizations, in the year prior to 10/7, the Israeli government kidnapped 800 Palestinian children, separated them from their parents, and put them in indefinite detention—where they still suffer physical and sexual abuse. These Israeli human rights organizations also report that in the year prior to 10/7, the Israeli government held 8000 Palestinians hostage in indefinite detention without trial, charge, conviction, or access to counsel, and built 12,000+ illegal homes on Palestinian land in just the first half of 2023. I make it a point to recognize these humanitarian orgs as Israeli for two reasons—one to counter the inevitable claim by some that being critical of Israel is antisemitic, and two to point out that Israel’s own people recognize it’s government is committing genocide. These are facts.

In fact, on October 6, 2023, the human rights group Defence of Children International reported,

This year has witnessed the highest number of attacks on Palestinian children by Israeli forces, either by killing, maiming, or arresting. In August, Human Rights Watch said in a report that 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinian children in the West Bank in 15 years. "This year is even worse, as 45 children were killed by the occupation forces in 2022, but already 47 have been killed in 2023, and the year is not over", said Ayed Abu Qteish from DCI-P. "The main reason for this spike is the fact that the complete lack of accountability, as there hasn't been a single case of accountability in the occupation army for the killing or maiming of a child.” Currently, Israeli forces hold 160 Palestinian children in its jails, including 32 under 15. Since 2000, Israeli forces have killed 2,287 Palestinian children.

I repeat, this report was published on October 6, 2023.

Globally recognized Canadian-Palestinian lawyer and scholar Diana Buttu states, “Israeli logic is that nothing justifies October 7, but genocide is justified because of October 7.” As we review the circumstances leading up to October 7, and Israel’s actions since October 7, it becomes impossible to dispute Buttu’s point. Imagine the narrative and headlines if each of the above described Hamas, instead of the Israeli government? And ask yourself, why is the average American wholly unaware that in fact, each of those atrocities prior to 10/7 are true of the Israeli government?

Satellite images of Gaza before and after Israel’s siege. [Credit: Al Jazeera].

After 10/7

On October 7, 2023 I wrote:

As a human rights lawyer, I will always stand for justice for Israel and justice for Palestine, where every Israeli civilian and child is safe, and every Palestinian civilian and child is safe. That is the only path forward.

I stand by these words. And over the last two years, in addition to my writing and advocacy, I’ve spoken repeatedly at my city council to demand ceasefire and release of all hostages, raised and donated thousands for Palestinian relief for Humanity First and MedGlobal, provided pro bono legal aid to those in need, sponsored Palestinian Film Festivals, marched in pro peace marches to call for an end to the arms trade, protested outside the DNC, continued to call on Donald Trump to stop funding this genocide, and advocated on the boards of multiple non-profit organizations to call for an end to the siege on Gaza. Articles on this subject I’ve already written include:

Additionally, I have documented and reported violent threats against me from Israeli dark PAC billionaire funded organizations for speaking up for Palestine, and the loss of hundreds of paid subscribers for refusing to relent on condemning this genocide. But I will not relent, and you shouldn’t either.

And let me be clear—whatever human rights work I’ve done in this space, it is insignificant to the incomparable work done by healthcare workers and journalists in Gaza who are dying by the hundreds through targeted strikes from the Israeli government. The International Federation of Journalists documents at least 223 journalists killed by Netanyahu’s military—journalists who remain relentless in telling their story in a Netanyahu imposed media blackout. For perspective, that is more journalists killed in 2 years than the number of journalists killed in the two decades of the Vietnam War and World War 2 combined.

Number of Journalists and Media Workers Killed by War. [Photo: Brown University Report from the Cost of War project at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs]

The humanitarian org Medical Aid for Palestinians documents:

Following two years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, at least 1,722 healthcare workers have been killed, an average of more than two killed every day. Since Israel broke the temporary ceasefire in March 2025, that toll has risen to an average of three per day.

And The Lancet conservatively estimated at least 186,000 Palestinian civilians killed as of June 2024—a number that has no doubt increased since. Another study found that since March, 2025, more than 15 out of every 16 people that Israel killed were confirmed as civilians.

Meanwhile, Israeli war crimes continue, funded and enabled by atrocious US government policy. The ICC and ICJ have already well documented war crimes by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Gallant. Multiple media outlets and NGOs have reported on the Israeli military raping prisoners at secret torture sites, bombing UN schools and designated safe zones, and illegally blocking aid. And despite Hamas accepting multiple Israeli demands of ceasefire and release of all hostages, Netanyahu has prevented a deal—a fact attested to by the Israeli families of the hostages themselves, who call him “Mr. Death.”

For example, on May 6, 2024, Hamas said it accepted a ceasefire proposal that included release of all hostages. Israel rejected it. Again on June 11, 2024 Hamas accepted the binding UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire and release of all hostages—Israel again rejected it. When Zeteo News journalist Prem Thakker asked during the Biden administration about ceasefire, US State Department Spox Matt Miller first claimed “[the USA] never wanted a diplomatic resolution with Hamas,” followed immediately by, “we could have a deal if Hamas would just come to the table.” The hypocrisy of this statement notwithstanding, reality attests that diplomacy has released hundreds of hostages, while war has killed more than it has secured.

Now, under the Trump administration, that same Matthew Miller suddenly and unequivocally acknowledges that Israel is “without a doubt” committing war crimes.

Likewise, ProPublica documents that US Secretary of State Blinken defied his own State Department reports to lie to Congress and claim that Israel is not blocking aid into Gaza. A shocking report from DropSiteNews cites Israeli officials to allege Blinken approved bombing aid trucks. And just as Defence of Children International reported that the spike in Palestinians killed by the Israeli military is due to "the complete lack of accountability, as there hasn't been a single case of accountability in the occupation army for the killing or maiming of a child,” there remains a complete lack of accountability from the US Department of Justice for any of the American citizens killed or kidnapped by Netanyahu’s army.

Warnings Ignored

As I explain below with receipts, the Biden administration ignored the warnings that got us here. But yet the path forward remains clear—we must end this genocide, release all hostages, end the occupation, rebuild Gaza, ensure a viable two state solution, and hold accountable those who committed war crimes.

But the question is whether American leadership has the moral and ethical courage to walk that path? A path that failed under President Biden. And now as VP Harris goes on her book tour, she admits that Biden lacked empathy for Palestinians, and that Biden’s support for Netanyahu helped her lose the Presidential election. Exactly a year ago today I wrote regarding the genocide in Gaza, warning, “I believe Harris can beat Trump—but I do not know if she can beat Trump and Biden if Biden continues to betray the will of the American people.” I am devastated that I and the countless other writers, activists, and scholars who warned this would happen, were right.

Biden refused to act, as admitted to by VP Harris herself. And now, instead of peace, we now see an expanding conflict that threatens to engulf the entire region. Biden himself admitted he believes Netanyahu is perpetuating war to help Trump win, yet continued to arm Netanyahu to perpetuate war anyway. We knew the following critical facts about how united Americans are to end the siege on Gaza by withholding arms from Netanyahu:

61% of Americans oppose weapons to Israel’s assault in Gaza

77% of Democrats reject US weapons to Israel

63% of moderates reject US weapons to Israel

And we also knew that the American people want Harris to break from Biden. As CNN reports regarding a national study on this very question:

In mid-September, the Democratic research and polling initiative Blueprint conducted a national poll testing a long series of potential statements Harris could make about herself and Biden. Those that performed best, the polling found, “were those that displayed a clear break between her and Biden,” while those that performed worst were “those that portrayed a future Harris administration as building on the accomplishments of the Biden era.”

And finally, we knew this is not a position unique to Americans. This is an area of agreement between Americans, Israelis, hostage families, and Palestinians. It’s also global consensus with our main allies. Yet, Biden ignored all these facts, ignored all these warnings, and continued to arm Netanyahu. And now Trump ensures the status quo of genocide continues, expands, and sadly holds no end in sight.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Yet another ceasefire proposal is on the table, one that includes release of all hostages and Hamas relinquishing power in Gaza. Yet again Hamas has accepted it, and the Israeli government has yet not acted upon it. Yet again aid flotillas sale to Gaza to break the illegal siege to end the famine and genocide, and the Israeli military captures, kidnaps, and tortures the brave souls on the flotillas, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Meanwhile, some 10,000 Palestinian hostages remain in Israel’s custody without trial, charge, or any due process, as they have for decades—including up to 1000 children.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government votes to annex the West Bank, in complete violation of international law.

Meanwhile, near every Republican and 30 Democrats sign a letter to the Trump regime, calling on him to reject Palestinian statehood.

Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to suffer genocide and famine as it is live streamed for two years on our phones.

Justice dictates we boldly and courageously walk the path of peace for the sake of humanity. It is imperative that we as Americans, and indeed as all people globally committed to justice and humanity, exert all our efforts to secure that permanent and lasting ceasefire and release of all hostages, meaningful resources to rebuild Gaza and Palestine into a sovereign state, and meaningful accountability for those who committed these war crimes. If you have influence over politicians, speak to them. If you have resources to donate to relief agencies, donate. And if all you have is your voice to speak up for justice, then let your voice be heard.

Indeed, if you’ve ever looked at historical atrocities and asked yourself, “What would I have done if I were alive then?” the answer is, it’s whatever you’re doing right now to stop the genocide in Gaza. We must not give up hope. But hope is not just an idea, it requires action. Continue to raise your voice, march in protests, hold your elected officials accountable, and remain relentless in the pursuit of universal human rights.

I close with the poem of Palestinian scholar, activist, and poet Refaat Alareer, killed by the Israeli military on December 6, 2023. He left behind six children. May our better angels enable us to bring back love.

“IF I MUST DIE” BY REFAAT ALAREER

If I must die,

you must live

to tell my story

to sell my things

to buy a piece of cloth

and some strings,

(make it white with a long tail)

so that a child, somewhere in Gaza

while looking heaven in the eye

awaiting his dad who left in a blaze—

and bid no one farewell

not even to his flesh

not even to himself—

sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above

and thinks for a moment an angel is there

bringing back love

If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale