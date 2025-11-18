Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Cresenda Jones
3h

"what is being done to them is a test of what can be done to all of us tomorrow."

Please include the fact that much of what is being done HAS ALREADY been done to the Black/African American community. The FOOT of the for profit prison industrial complex has been on the NECK of the Black community since the 13th Amendment. It truly is "Slavery By Another Name". Please ensure visibility for this terrorism.

progwoman
3h

Yesterday, NPR carried the story of a Native American woman with impeccable English who was arrested by ICE and held for several days in Iowa. This is real.

