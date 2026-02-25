Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Johnson's avatar
Mary Johnson
9h

Thank you for your very clear summary and rebuttal. I refused to watch the speech, so I really appreciate the time and effort you took to summarize this nonsense.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Saoirse's avatar
Saoirse
9h

The state of the union in his demented brain

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Qasim Rashid, Esq. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture