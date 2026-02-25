I watched Trump’s 2026 SOTU speech so you wouldn’t have to—and here are the results.

Donald Trump spent about half the record-breaking 107-minute diatribe demonizing immigrants, and the rest of the time rambling on everything from oil, to invading Venezuela, to demonizing DEI, trans Americans, and Somalis, to trying desperately to convince Americans that his trade war via tariffs has been good for our economy. At no point did Trump provide any semblance of solutions to the economic, climate, and healthcare crises devastating Americans.

As a human rights lawyer, I’m sharing a thorough fact check on his most outlandish lies. Here’s my breakdown of the key points you want to be aware of.

Let’s Address This.

CLAIM 1: “Inherited a nation in crisis”

TRUMP: “[In January, 2025] I inherited a nation in crisis with a stagnant economy, inflation at record levels… rampant crime… wars and chaos all over the world… Last year the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history… the lowest number in over 125 years.”

FACT CHECK: When Trump claims he “inherited” record levels of inflation and rampant crime, he does so without providing a single baseline figure to substantiate either assertion. The reality is that inflation was approximately 3% when he took office—not anywhere near the worst in our nation’s history.

Likewise, violent crime was at roughly 30-year lows. This includes the murder rate, as confirmed by FBI data. Donald Trump cannot point to a single policy he’s enacted that has actually decreased violent crime rates. He’s classically taking credit for good things he has no control over, while deflecting blame (like collapsing manufacturing jobs due to his economic policies—more on this below) that he has full control over.

If one is going to describe conditions as historic crises, then the burden is to provide the historical data that justifies such language. Absent that evidence, the claim collapses into rhetoric. Facts matter, especially when a president invokes them to frame the state of the nation.

CLAIM 2: Border “secure” with “zero illegal aliens admitted” for 9 months

TRUMP: “Today, our border is secure… we now have the strongest and most secure border in American history… In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States.”

FACT CHECK: In reality, U.S. Border Patrol data reflects that monthly encounters at the southern border declined substantially—from approximately 61,000 per month to roughly 10,000 per month—hardly “zero.” Moreover, the repeated use of the phrase “illegal alien” is legally imprecise and deliberately inflammatory. Immigration status violations are civil infractions, not criminal convictions, and any determination of removability must occur through constitutionally mandated due process in a court of law—not by presidential declaration or political rhetoric. That distinction matters. It is especially troubling given that President Trump has, in practice, labeled even lawfully documented immigrants as “illegal,” including individuals from Afghanistan and Haiti who were admitted under authorized legal processes.

The broader narrative that immigrants are inherently criminal is similarly unsupported by evidence. In Chicago, for example, according to data from the DHS itself, approximately 97.4% of individuals targeted by ICE enforcement actions had no criminal record.

Nationwide data reflects that more than 75% of immigrants arrested by ICE have no criminal convictions. These facts directly contradict the sweeping claim that immigration enforcement is focused primarily on dangerous criminals. If we are serious about the rule of law, then we must be equally serious about accuracy, constitutional protections, and refusing to substitute fear-based generalizations.

CLAIM 3: Fentanyl down 56%

TRUMP: “The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56 percent in one year.”

FACT CHECK: Later Trump claims that drugs arriving by sea have “virtually stopped.” I could not find any evidence validating this claim or the claim that fentanyl has dropped by 56%, or that drugs arriving by sea have “virtually stopped.” The reality is that the vast majority of fentanyl comes across the border at check points and is brought over not by immigrants or undocumented immigrants, but by U.S. citizens. As even the conservative think tank The Cato Institute confirms:

Fentanyl smuggling is ultimately funded by U.S. consumers who pay for illicit opioids: nearly 99 percent of whom are U.S. citizens .

In 2021, U.S. citizens were 86.3 percent of convicted fentanyl drug traffickers—ten times greater than convictions of illegal immigrants for the same offense.

Over 90 percent of fentanyl seizures occur at legal crossing points or interior vehicle checkpoints , not on illegal migration routes, so U.S. citizens (who are subject to less scrutiny) when crossing legally are the best smugglers.

The location of smuggling makes sense because hard drugs at ports of entry are about 97 percent less likely to be stopped than are people crossing illegally between them.

Just 0.02 percent of the people arrested by Border Patrol for crossing illegally possessed any fentanyl whatsoever.

The government exacerbated the problem by banning most legal cross border traffic in 2020 and 2021, accelerating a switch to fentanyl (the easiest-to-conceal drug).

During the travel restrictions, fentanyl seizures at ports quadrupled from fiscal year 2019 to 2021. Fentanyl went from a third of combined heroin and fentanyl seizures to over 90 percent.

Annual deaths from fentanyl nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021 after the government banned most travel (and asylum).

All this notwithstanding, it is Donald Trump who pardoned the former President of Honduras despite his 45-year conviction for trafficking more than 400 tonnes of cocaine. By Trump’s own standard, no single American has enabled the trafficking of more drugs and death than has Donald Trump himself. A reminder that when it comes to Trump, every accusation is a confession.

CLAIM 4: Inflation + gas prices

TRUMP: “Core inflation… lowest level in more than five years… last three months of 2025… 1.7 percent. Gasoline… now below $2.30 a gallon in most states… $1.85 in Iowa.”

FACT CHECK: I already provided the above chart from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to debunk Trump’s claim that inflation was high when he entered office, or that he decreased inflation down to 1.7%. But his additional lie about gas prices and overall costs of daily items also merits debunking. As you can see per this chart from AAA, at no point has averaged below $2.975/gallon, let alone $2.30/gallon.

Likewise, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocer prices have not come down since peak inflation—even as major corporations continue to rake in record profits due to Trump’s tax scam.

In short, life continues to get more and more expensive under Trump. Every data point available continues to confirm this reality, even as Trump lives in an alternate reality.

CLAIM 5: Stock market records + “$18 trillion commitments” + jobs

TRUMP:

“The stock market has set 53 all-time record highs since the election.”

“In 12 months, I secured commitments for more than $18 trillion…”

“We have added 70,000 new construction jobs…”

“More Americans are working today than at any time in history…”

“We have lifted 2.4 million Americans… off of food stamps.”

FACT CHECK: This is where fact checking becomes difficult because Trump spews so many lies in rapid succession it can be hard to keep up. I presume that’s his point.

First, the stock market is not the economy as the majority of Americans don’t actually own stock. Moreover, Trump is predictably lying, and there’s nothing particularly stellar about the stock market growth under his Presidency. Both of Obama’s terms led to higher stock performance than did Trump’s presidency, and Obama never cut taxes for billionaires.

Next, Trump’s “$18 trillion in commitments” is completely fabricated. He cites no projects, signatories, or term sheets in speech. And his own testimony confirms these are alleged “commitments.” Even if true, none of this money has come in. Journalist Daniel Dale already fact-checked this claim last October when it was allegedly $17 trillion in commitments, demonstrating that even the White House could provide no evidence to validate this claim.

Moreover, far from adding “70,000 new construction jobs,” the United States has lost 78,000 manufacturing jobs under his second term. Trump’s tariffs are killing our manufacturing while robbing working Americans of hundreds of billions of dollars.

Similarly, the claim that more Americans are working than at any point is history is false. The data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that unemployment was at 4.0% when Trump entered office and only risen since, currently sitting at 4.3%. For those wondering why these charts are missing October, it’s because the Trump regime refused to release data that month.

Finally, Trump’s claim that he’s “lifted” 2.4 million people off of food stamps is a lie and a misrepresentation of reality. Wealth and income inequality remains at historic highs while taxes on billionaires remain at historic lows. To pay for those tax cuts, the Trump regime gutted SNAP and TANF, denying hungry Americans access to the basic human right of food. Claiming you “lifted” people off of food stamps is a sinister way to describe the reality of stealing from the poor to pay the rich.

CLAIM 6: Tariffs and Supreme Court ruling

TRUMP:

“Tariffs… paid for by foreign countries… took in hundreds of billions…”

“Four days ago… an unfortunate ruling from the Supreme Court…”

“Congressional action will not be necessary.”

FACT CHECK: Trump continues to assert that tariffs are “paid for by foreign countries” and that he can keep them through “alternative legal statutes” without Congress. In his speech, he did not identify the case, the statute, or the alternative authority. In reality, the Supreme Court correctly ruled that the President does not have unilateral authority to impose blanket permanent global tariffs. Moreover, the $134 billion collected so far was not paid for by foreign nations, and I assure you no foreign nation is pleased with these tariffs (as Trump asserts). These are a tax on working Americans and American businesses. This is why several major companies including Costco, Staples, FedEx—more than 1,000 American companies—have filed suit against the Trump regime for the return of the illegally stolen $134 billion.

CLAIM 7: Healthcare

TRUMP:

“I want to stop all payments to big insurance companies and… give that money directly to the people…”

“Under my… Most Favored Nation agreements… Americans… will now pay the lowest price anywhere in the world…”

IVF anecdote: “$4,000… under $500…”

FACT CHECK: Trump’s healthcare rhetoric is sweeping, but rhetoric is not reform. He points to a single IVF anecdote and promises to “stop all payments to insurers,” yet provides no policy mechanics for what replaces the existing risk pools, how adverse selection would be prevented, what becomes of employer-sponsored insurance, or how Medicaid managed care would function under such a restructuring. These are not minor details; they are the structural architecture of a $4+ trillion healthcare system. Declaring that Americans will now pay the “lowest prices anywhere in the world” is an exceptionally broad claim, but no comparative data, statutory framework, or enforcement mechanism was offered to substantiate it. It is simply another lie.

Meanwhile, we remain the highest per-capita healthcare spender of any developed nation while tens of millions remain underinsured or one medical emergency away from bankruptcy. If there is a serious overhaul being proposed, it must be presented with legislative text, actuarial modeling, and regulatory guardrails—not applause lines.

It is also impossible to ignore the broader record. Republicans have attempted more than one hundred times to gut the Affordable Care Act and have never introduced a comprehensive replacement plan. Many within their ranks—joined, unfortunately, by some corporate Democrats—remain deeply aligned with the very insurance conglomerates they claim to confront. IVF is itself tied to preexisting condition protections, yet the same political movement has repeatedly sought to weaken those safeguards.

The truth is straightforward: patchwork subsidies and episodic price announcements are not reform. The durable solution is universal healthcare as a guaranteed human right—risk pooled across the entire population, decoupled from employment, and designed to prioritize care over shareholder returns. Until we confront that structural reality, we will continue paying the most in the world while receiving far less than we deserve.

CLAIM 8: “War on fraud and Somali Americans

TRUMP: “Minnesota, where members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion… The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota…”

FACT CHECK: Trump’s attacks on Somali Americans are a reminder of two things—he’s racist and he’s a hypocrite. His fraud allegations against Somalis were delivered without any evidentiary foundation, and while ignoring that the mastermind of the largest fraud ring in Minnesota is a white woman named Aimee Bock. Accusing an entire ethnic community of orchestrating tens of billions of dollars in text book racism.

Adding to the racism is the irony that this is a man who himself was convicted of 34 felony fraud charges, specifically of defrauding the government and the people of New York through his illegal tax avoidance schemes. Moreover, Trump himself has pardoned nearly 100 wealthy mostly white men of committing tens of billions in fraud—all without requiring them to pay any restitution whatsoever to their victims. As NBC reports:

Over half of Trump’s 88 individual pardons are for white-collar offenses, with money laundering, bank fraud and wire fraud among the most frequent crimes the president has wiped clean.

Donald Trump signs a series of executive orders and pardons in the Oval Office in February.

Equally concerning is the broader narrative linking immigration to criminality. Decades of criminological research have consistently shown that immigrants—documented and undocumented alike—commit crimes at far lower rates than native-born citizens. A 150 year study by Northwestern University found that at no point in history since the Civil War have immigrants or undocumented immigrants had a higher crime rate than that of US citizens.

While Trump cited multiple examples of crimes committed by immigrants, anecdotes do not amount to data. The data tells that factually speaking, the more immigrants in your community, the statistically safer your community is, and has been for the last 150 years. A serious anti-fraud agenda would present verified numbers, specific cases, and structural reforms. What we heard instead was grievance politics dressed up as fiscal accountability, all while ignoring Trump’s own extensive record of committing and pardoning fraud.

CLAIM 9: Voting: “cheating is rampant,” proof of citizenship, limits on mail ballots

TRUMP:

“That cheating is rampant… all voters must show voter ID… proof of citizenship… no more mail-in ballots…”

“Why would anybody not want voter ID?… because they want to cheat.”

FACT CHECK: Trump asserted rampant fraud without evidence. In reality, this is his attempt to keep control of the House and Senate by suppressing the vote. First of all, Voter-ID already exists. When we register to vote, we show our IDs to confirm who we are. The legislation Trump is demanding Congress pass allows states to arbitrarily change ID requirements that disproportionately harm women and minorities—two groups who overwhelmingly vote blue. This isn’t a hypothesis. Republicans in North Carolina already did this to suppress the Black vote—about which a Federal judge remarked that the GOP Voter ID law targeted Black voters with “surgical precision.” Trump and MAGAs want to expand this North Carolina style law nationally vis a vis the “Save Act.”

Trump and MAGAs claim the so-called SAVE Act will prevent non-citizens from voting. This is a farce. Let’s be clear—non-citizen voting is already illegal. There are already strong protections in place to prevent it, and no evidence exists to indicate any form of breach. In fact, a Washington Post and AP study found over the last 50 years no examples of systemic voter fraud, and no examples of voter fraud that could have even remotely overturned any State or Federal election.

All this follows the gutting of the Voting Rights Act in 2013 in Shelby v. Holder, which has resulted in red states closing more than 100,000 polling locations in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. The bottom line is this: if your idea of democracy is to decrease citizen access to the ballot box—it isn’t democracy you believe in, it’s dictatorship. The so-called SAVE Act brings America one step closer to re-establishing Jim Crow levels of extremism. We cannot allow this to happen.

CLAIM 10: “Ended 8 wars” + Gaza hostages + “Iran”

TRUMP:

“In my first 10 months I ended eight wars…”

“Under the ceasefire, I negotiated every single hostage, both living and dead has been returned home.”

“The U.S. military obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program… Operation Midnight Hammer.”

FACT CHECK: I have to believe that Donald Trump is living in an alternate reality because every single statement he made in this final stretch of his SOTU is dangerously false or deceptive.

First, Trump did not “end eight wars.” He has, however, bombed eight different countries in just his first year in office. By proxy, he’s bombed Palestine, due to his perpetual funding of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu. This is your “pro peace” President, folks.

Likewise, Trump did not enact a ceasefire in Gaza. Experts indicate that Israeli bombing has killed more than 500 Palestinians since the so-called ceasefire was signed on October 10, 2025, and that Israel has broken the ceasefire more than 1600 times—a staggering number. All with zero accountability for Netanyahu or the Israeli government. As far as hostages—no mention of the nearly 9,000 Palestinian hostages that remain in Israeli gulags, suffering rape, torture, starvation, and death.

Finally, on Iran, Trump wants it both ways. In his speech he claims that he obliterated Iran’s nuclear program last year, yet simultaneously, Iran is on the verge of creating missiles and nuclear weapons that can harm the United States. All this after Trump himself withdrew the United States from the Iran Nuclear Deal, despite Iran’s full compliance. The hypocrisy is truly limitless with Trump.

And while it is not unique for Trump to speak out both sides of his mouth—pay close attention to the broader narrative. Throughout his SOTU, Trump repeatedly cited soldiers and Veterans, awarded Medals of Honor and Purple Hearts. These all could have been done at private White House ceremonies—but he chose the SOTU for a reason. This was no accident, but by design. I believe Trump is working to move the Overton window to normalize praising war heroes to prime the pump to once again launch the United States into another illegal and never ending war. He has already bombed eight countries, kidnapped a head of state, has a bloated $1T military budget, and is now positioning the United States military around Iran. Meanwhile, state media rags like the New York Times are running headlines promoting war with Iran.

For those of us old enough to remember, this is the precise roadmap used to lead up to the illegal Iraq War in 2003. President Bush’s decisions to illegally invade Iraq and Afghanistan resulted in an estimated 4.6 million civilians murdered, tens of thousands of US soldiers killed, and more than $6 trillion wasted. This is the horrific legacy Trump and MAGAs today seek to revive.

Conclusion

Strip away the empty rhetoric, the manufactured outrage, and the choreographed hero worship, and what remains from this 107-minute spectacle is deeply sobering. Trump offered no serious economic blueprint to address rising costs, no credible climate strategy as extreme weather devastates communities, no comprehensive healthcare reform to relieve families crushed by medical debt, and no voting protections to strengthen our democracy. Instead, we heard scapegoating in place of solutions, anecdotes in place of data, and militaristic nostalgia in place of moral leadership.

A State of the Union is supposed to level with the American people. It is supposed to provide measurable baselines, legislative proposals, and transparent pathways forward. What we witnessed instead was grievance politics elevated to governing philosophy. Immigrants were demonized. Entire communities were maligned without evidence. Voting rights were framed as a threat. War was romanticized. And trillion-dollar military spending was celebrated while hundreds of millions of Americans struggle to afford food, housing, and healthcare.

History teaches us that democracies rarely collapse overnight. They erode gradually—when truth becomes optional, when fear replaces facts, when citizens are encouraged to distrust one another rather than demand accountability from power. That is why speeches like this matter. Not because of the rhetoric itself, but because of what it signals: an attempt to normalize authoritarian instincts under the guise of patriotism.

We cannot afford complacency. We cannot afford distraction by culture wars designed to divide working people while consolidating wealth and power at the top. The real fight is not left versus right. It is democracy versus authoritarianism. It is economic justice versus oligarchy. It is constitutional governance versus personal grievance. It is billionaires versus all of us.

And I’m betting on us, the American people.

P.S. As an example of what and who gives me hope for the future, the truly justice based rebuttal to Trump’s SOTU by Congresswoman Summer Lee is a must watch.