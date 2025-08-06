I’m a human rights lawyer. I fight for justice in the courtroom, demand accountability from members of Congress, and on the frontlines of communities most harmed by greed and oppression. And if there’s one truth that cuts across all forms of injustice—it’s this: When corporate greed and government corruption unite, it’s our planet that pays the price. But we cannot succumb to the dangerous lie that we are powerless. Instead, we can fight back by understanding the key players and supporting the organizations leading the charge—and winning—against those who seek climate destruction. How do we do this? Through supporting the work of those fighting!

Let’s Address This.

(L) Qasim in 2005 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana supporting Hurricane victims and (R) Qasim Rashid in 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii supporting fire victims.

The Problem

From record-breaking heatwaves and floods to firestorms and poisoned air, we are living through the consequences of a climate crisis decades in the making. I saw firsthand the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina, when I traveled to New Orleans in 2005 to provide support to those devastated by the storm. I saw the aftermath of the Lahaina fires, when I traveled to Hawaii to provide pro bono legal aid to fire victims. And likewise, I saw the pain of hundreds of our neighbors in Los Angeles when I spent time in California providing legal support to LA fire victims.

And despite the devastation, here’s what I need you to know:

We are not helpless. And we are not alone.

Right now, while the Trump machine and fossil fuel billionaires scheme to undo the climate progress we’ve fought so hard to win, one organization is going toe-to-toe with them in court—and winning.

That organization is Earthjustice.

The Answer

Since 1971, Earthjustice has wielded the power of the law to protect our planet. They’ve fought every administration—including Trump’s—when our air, water, and future were on the line. They’re not new to this. They’re true to this. And they’ve won more than 85% of the lawsuits they’ve filed against the first Trump administration. If you were a gambler and knew your dollar would win the bet 85% of the time, you’d take that bet every time. The beauty here is that Earthjustice is not a gamble, they’re a proven model of success against those who seek to harm our climate.They represent hundreds of clients each year, free of charge. Because Earthjustice believes that justice shouldn’t have a price tag.

And I’m writing this piece today because I believe in supporting the organizations who are supporting our health, safety, and future. Because now, Earthjustice needs us and our support.

In just the first weeks of Trump’s presidency, we’ve seen a chaotic return to policies that prop up polluters, gut climate protections, and ignore the voices of frontline communities. It’s a rerun of the worst years of American environmental sabotage—but this time, the stakes are even higher.

We’ve already seen the cost: Wildfires that reduced entire towns to ash. Hurricanes that displaced families for years. Heatwaves that have turned deadly. And it’s our kids, our elders, our neighborhoods—Black, Brown, and working-class—who are hit first and worst.

But Earthjustice is fighting back—filing lawsuits, blocking rollbacks, and standing up for a livable planet for all of us. And with your support, they’ll keep doing exactly that. But as climate catastrophes increase, we must increase our efforts to meet the moment. What does that look like? As you know, I never highlight injustices without also highlighting answers to remedy those injustices.

The Power of Many Hands

Many hands make light work. And we need all hands on deck. Here’s how you can help protect the Earth for our and future generations:

Donate directly to Earthjustice. Support this amazing organization and the amazing lawyers at this org, as they fight on the front lines. Stay loud. Stay organized. Stay in this fight. The powers that be are counting on us to be apathetic and forget. Do not forget about the need for climate justice. It is literally life or death, and we must choose a safe and livable Earth. Share this message. I’ve done my best to synthesize the problem at hand, and provide a clear call to action. Corporate media run by billionaires won’t elevate these stories, but at Let’s Address This, I always will. So help spread the word to ensure as many people as possible see the amazing work Earthjustice is doing, and know they have the power to help fight back.

Conclusion

Hope is not a feeling. It’s a decision. It’s an action. And together, we can decide—right now—to take action and build a future rooted in justice, powered by clean energy, and led by the people.

Donate to Earthjustice Here

Follow and elevate their work, share this article, and remain fearless in the face of injustice. Together, we can protect our planet.