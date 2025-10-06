For the third time in two years, MAGA extremists in South Carolina have introduced a bill mandating the death penalty for women who seek an abortion. And yet again, I am guessing this is probably the first you’ve heard about it. I wrote about the previous iteration of this bill in 2024, and thousands of you responded by calling the South Carolina legislature to demand they stop this atrocious bill. Below, I share the newest co-sponsors of this monstrosity, along with the latest updates to this bill—which is somehow even worse than before. I also include the public contact information of the extremist politicians co-sponsoring S 323, and a helpful script to use when contacting them. Sadly, corporate media remains criminally silent on these grotesque attacks on women’s health and basic rights. It is critical we remain aware of these very real threats, and remain active in responding to them in real time. Let’s Address This.

The Facts

South Carolina already ranks 8th nationally in highest maternal mortality rate, and MAGA extremists are vying to become #1. Now, for the third time since 2023, MAGA Republicans in South Carolina have introduced S 323, also known as The Unborn Child Protection Act. South Carolina Senate Bill 323 is one of the most extreme pieces of legislation we’ve seen. It proposes changing the legal definition of the word “person” to include an unborn fetus. This means that a woman who gets an abortion will be charged with homicide, a crime punishable by the death penalty in South Carolina. To be clear: this bill would make it possible for the state to execute women for seeking an abortion. As the ACLU SC additionally explains, S. 323 would:

make abortion a felony equivalent to “the homicide of a person born alive”

allow 30 years imprisonment for having or aiding an abortion

prohibit transporting a minor out of state to obtain an abortion

ultimately restrict all forms of contraception

restrict IVF by defining a “human embryo” as a fertilized egg or zygote

ban possessing any drug or substance that can be used for abortion

criminalize information about abortion, including via a website or phone call

force public school students to watch an anti-abortion propaganda video called “Meet Baby Olivia,” produced by the anti-abortion group Live Action

This isn’t just a step backward—it is a dangerous escalation that criminalizes women’s healthcare and puts women’s lives at risk. It is a chilling example of how far extremist lawmakers are willing to go to control women’s bodies. Understand that even if this bill does not become law this time, its introduction has already accomplished the goal of moving the Overton Window towards acceptance. Ultimately, other right wing state legislatures will propose similar bills, in hopes that one such bill reaches the Supreme Court for their stamp of approval. The GOP used this strategy to ultimately overturn Roe, and is again using this strategy to enact this nightmare piece of legislation.

It is critical we act, not just in South Carolina, but in state legislatures nationwide, to prevent these dangerous pieces of legislation from advancing.

What does that action look like?

The Path Forward

We are facing an uphill battle. South Carolina’s own (all male) Supreme Court is already complicit. Last year, despite first blocking a 6-week abortion ban, they then upheld that same ban a few months later 4-1. It seems clear that should S 323 become law, it will also land in front of the same all male Supreme Court, who will likely offer its blessing.

However, I refuse to give up hope, or believe we are helpless. We have already stopped this bill from advancing twice. We must continue our efforts now. Here are three things you can do right now to help counter this extremism:

If you’re in South Carolina, raise your voice and condemnation of this cruel bill. Look up your representative here and call, email, text (send a pigeon courier if you have to) to make clear to them you reject this barbaric bill and demand it be rescinded immediately. Raise your collective voices. Support reproductive health organizations in South Carolina with your volunteer time and your dollars. Non-profit orgs like Fact Forward, Planned Parenthood, and the South Carolina Office of Rural Health all need and welcome your support. Each of them are a life line to our neighbors in South Carolina suffering under this draconian legislation. And finally—every single one of us nationwide can contact the three MAGA extremists who are co-sponsoring this bill to tell them directly just how much we oppose their barbaric legislation. For your convenience, I have researched and listed below their names, official links, and publicly available contact numbers published by the Government of South Carolina:

The 3 MAGA Republicans from extremely diverse backgrounds trying to pass legislation to execute women who receive an abortion (L-R, Cash, Rice, Garrett)

Script

Subject: Vote NO on S.323 — Protect Women’s Lives and Freedom

Dear Senator [Last Name],

My name is [Your Name], and I am a [South Carolina resident / concerned American] writing to urge you to vote NO on S.323, also known as the Unborn Child Protection Act.

This bill is one of the most extreme and dangerous proposals we have seen in decades. By redefining “personhood” to include a fetus, S.323 would open the door to executing women for seeking abortion care, jailing doctors for providing medical treatment, and criminalizing family planning options like IVF and contraception.

South Carolina already ranks among the worst states in the nation for maternal mortality—eighth highest overall—and this bill would make things far worse. Rather than saving lives, S.323 would endanger countless women and families, especially those who are already struggling with access to health care in rural and low-income communities.

No woman should ever face prison—or death—for making a deeply personal medical decision. I urge you to reject this dangerous, cruel, and unconstitutional bill and instead focus on policies that actually support families: expanding health care access, funding maternal care, and protecting reproductive freedom.

Please stand on the right side of history. Vote NO on S.323.

Sincerely,

[Your Full Name]

[Your City, State]

[Optional: Your Contact Information]

Conclusion

We are facing an extremely difficult future, and the task before us seems exhausting—because it is. But we have beaten this bill twice before, and we can stop it from advancing again. Legacy media should be sounding the alarm on these dangerous pieces of legislation to keep us informed. But they are sadly asleep at the wheel. Therefore, I ask you to also subscribe to Let’s Address This to support my efforts as I conduct the needed research and calls to action to ensure voters are informed on these critical human rights issues.

I firmly believe in the promise of America, not for any other reason than because I believe in us as a people. Please continue to activate, organize, and mobilize, so we can transform our nation into the more perfect Union built on justice we all deserve.