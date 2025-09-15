Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Francesca Cee
3h

It's not gross negligence. It's eugenics.

Patricia Kearney
14m

I just got my 2025 Covid vaccine, no problem. I live in New Mexico, another blue state that has made vaccines available based on state public health guidance, so RFK Jr.'s wacky ideas don't affect us (except that we're next door to Texas, so actually, there's a big effect.) I feel bad for people who live in states where governors don't stand up for them and protect them. Your governor is more important than ever these days.

