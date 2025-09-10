Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan C L's avatar
Susan C L
4h

Thank you so very much for this: it captures what I want to feel and am struggling with. Brought tears to my eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Francesca's avatar
Francesca
4h

This is so beautifully written. We grieve for the loss of Kirk’s human life because we are human and our humanity is so necessary in this moment. It reminds me of the story of the man who held the candle in front of the White House during the Vietnam War, not to change our politicians but so that he didn’t change. Thank you for reminding us that empathy, compassion and ultimately love of humanity is our salvation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
142 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture