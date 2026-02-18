Tonight at sunset local time marks the beginning of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. For 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide—including millions here in the United States—Ramadan is a time of reflection, community, and giving. It’s a month where we fast from dawn to sunset, not just as an act of devotion but to cultivate gratitude, self-discipline, and empathy for those in need. Ramadan is also about coming together—with family, neighbors, and friends of all faiths—to share meals, deepen our spirituality, and uplift one another through acts of charity.

Let’s Address This.

Ramadan Content on Islam Today

As some of my readers on Let’s Address This know, I launched Islam Today last summer to combat the growing anti-Muslim hate and disinformation on Islam being espoused by the Trump regime. It’s rapidly grown to more than 5,000 subscribers with more than 30,000 monthly readers. I invite you to subscribe there as well. As always, no paywall.

Subscribe to Islam Today

During Ramadan I’ll publish pieces on Ramadan specifically on Islam Today. These pieces will cover a wide variety of topics, including general facts about Ramadan, the history of Ramadan in the United States, first observed by enslaved African Muslims, and a deeper dive into the theology and practicality.

We’ll discuss the contributions of American Muslims to the arts, sports, and politics. Indeed, the American Muslim community is the most diverse faith community of any group in the country, spanning dozens of nationalities, cultures, and even sects. I hope you use this month of Ramadan as an opportunity to learn about your neighbors in a new light.

Likewise, I’m excited to share my first children’s book published on Ramadan, Hannah and the Ramadan Gift.

From a 2021 interview: https://www.romper.com/entertainment/hannah-the-ramadan-gift-qasim-rashid-interview

Why I Wrote Hannah and the Ramadan Gift

A few years ago, I wrote Hannah and the Ramadan Gift because I wanted to give young readers a story that not only teaches about Ramadan but also captures its spirit of kindness, family, and generosity. The book follows Hannah, a young girl who wants to fast—but realizes that she’s too young. How does she properly observe Ramadan if she can’t fast? “By saving the world,” her grandfather reminds her. It’s a story about learning, growing, and discovering the power of service to humanity—a lesson that transcends faith and culture.

More than ever, stories like these matter. They help children see themselves in books. They foster empathy and understanding. And in a time when books about diversity are being pulled from shelves, simply reading and sharing these stories becomes an act of resistance.

Get Hannah & the Ramadan Gift

Join Me for a Book Reading!

As a special way to celebrate Ramadan, I’l be doing a book reading right here on Substack Live during this Ramadan. Be sure to subscribe to get the notification ahead of time. If you’re a teacher, librarian, or parent and would like me to read Hannah and the Ramadan Gift to your students, even via Zoom, just reach out, and we’ll do our best to make it happen. Especially at a time of heightened demonization of American Muslims, I’d love to share the joy of this month with as many kids as possible to empower them, expand their spheres of understanding an empathy, and build bridges of humanity.

To book a reading, contact me at qasim.rashid@gmail.com and let’s chat!

This Ramadan, let’s celebrate stories that bring us together. Let’s champion books that reflect all of us. And let’s ensure that the next generation grows up in a world where diversity is not feared—but proudly recognized and celebrated.

Wishing you all a Ramadan Mubarak—a blessed and joyful Ramadan!