Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Jones Eberle's avatar
Martha Jones Eberle
2h

I just signed the petition, and it's still below 100 signatures, so spread the word.

Whenever I see you, Qasim, you look thinner and more drained than the previous picture -- you must eat and sleep, and perhaps meditate to calm your soul. I know the Palestinian State is dear to your heart, but you also must take care of yourself, live.

I am cynical about "the deal." Happy there is a ceasefire, and I hope to see aid flowing in, ... but I'll believe this deal, when I see the harder parts done, Hamas disarming?, a better gov't in Gaza? ... can anything REAL happen while Netanyahu is still in power? (and how can he be, with the Israeli people against him). sorry, I shouldn't throw cold water on this, when it's been many decades getting to this point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
1h

What concerns me, among many things, here is that when Trump and Bibi spoke to the Press after last week's meeting, Bibi said in Hebrew (after speaking in English) something like "this will not work". And I've heard nothing about that now. Those words just stick in my mind and worry me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Qasim Rashid, Esq.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture